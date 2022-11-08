ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Mesa, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Red Mountain High School football team will have a game with Mountain View High School - Mesa on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.

Red Mountain High School
Mountain View High School - Mesa
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Freshman Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Nov. 10-11

It all comes down to this. The final week of the regular season has arrived for big schools. With that comes desperation for some as this week becomes a must-win for playoff chances. For others, this week's games are all about playoff positioning. Here's a look at the East Valley...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 17 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Have Deals and Discounts For Veterans Day

As Veterans Day nears on Friday, November 11, metro Phoenix restaurants, cafes, and juice bars are prepping deals and discounts to honor those who have served. At locations across the Valley, active and retired military members can dine for free, find discounts, grab a free coffee or snag a complimentary smoothie at participating businesses. From pasta to hearty hamburgers and cold sodas, free and discounted meals abound.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Car stolen out of Chandler ends up crashing into fence in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man and teen were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a fence in south Phoenix, police said Thursday. Officers were driving near Interstate 17 and Van Buren just after 2 a.m. when they came across a car that had been reported stolen out of Chandler. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Construction worker in critical condition after apparent jobsite accident in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trench worker is fighting for his life after being at a Goodyear jobsite early Thursday morning. Authorities were called out around 9:30 a.m. to a rescue call near Citrus and Van Buren When crews arrived, they found a worker seriously hurt who needed to be rescued. Crews were able to get to them and rushed them to the hospital in critical “and unstable” condition. Details on what happened at the site are unclear and details on the extent of the worker’s injuries weren’t immediately released.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Italian restaurant, sushi spot cited for health code violations

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark. Updated: Nov....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Midweek storm to bring weather changes to AZ

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a cool start to your Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the Valley. We’ll warm to 80 degrees this afternoon under partly sunny skies. That’s close to normal or average for this time of year in Phoenix. Weather changes are on the way this week, thanks to a strong trough of low pressure currently of the Pacific Northwest coastline. As this trough sinks south and then moves into Arizona, expect gusty winds tomorrow in the high country, followed by rain and snow chances Wednesday across the state.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police arrest two suspects after double shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that hospitalized two people near downtown Chandler. Police say the shooting occurred near Palm Lane and Pecos Road. Two people injured during the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they do not believe there is any danger or ongoing threat to the community.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Evacuations lifted near Goodyear strip mall after gas leak scare

GOODYEAR, AZ — Evacuations have been lifted in the area of Estrella Parkway between Roosevelt and Fillmore streets. On Thursday, fire crews were called to the area due to a natural gas leak. Officials say they reported high readings of gas in a commercial complex. Multiple businesses had to...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Downtown Establishment Forced to Close

Grab yourself a final cup of coffee before it's too late.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. For anyone who likes to get outside of the home office, and who needs a break from typing away at work, there’s just nothing better than the perfect coffee shop setup. The ability to sit in a comfortable location, with the smell of freshly brewed coffee filling nostrils and energy infusing caffeine surging through veins, it’s the ultimate destination to break free, ditch the distractions, and get a little bit of work done. However, for some in metro Phoenix, one of the more popular coffee shops has announced it will shut its doors for a final time in the coming months.
GILBERT, AZ
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy