ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, November 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 3 days ago

The Amphitheater High School football team will have a game with Sahuarita High School on November 08, 2022, 17:00:00.

Amphitheater High School
Sahuarita High School
November 08, 2022
17:00:00
Freshman Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona women’s basketball inks No. 2 recruiting class

When the dust settled, Arizona women’s basketball didn’t have the top-ranked recruiting class according to ESPN HoopGurlz. Being No. 2 isn’t bad, though. Head coach Adia Barnes and her staff put the finishing touches on the highest-rated class in program history by signing No. 8 Montaya Dew, No. 14 Breya Cunningham, and No. 21 Jada Williams on Wednesday. It’s the second straight top 10 class for the Wildcats, who had the No. 8 class last season even before signing No. 21 Paris Clark in April.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

2023 wing KJ Lewis officially signs with Arizona

The Arizona Wildcats officially signed KJ Lewis on Thursday, inking the 2023 wing on the second day of the fall signing period. Lewis committed to Arizona in March. At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, he is considered a top-50 player in his class. Lewis plays for Duncanville High School in southwestern Dallas.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Arizona Women's Basketball announces Signing Class

Arizona women's basketball inked one of the best signing classes in program history on Wednesday, signing Breya Cunningham, Montaya Dew and Jada Williams. Each signee comes from a top high school program and has competed at the highest level. Williams and Cunningham have additionally each represented Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Softball Inks Five on National Signing Day

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona Softball has announced that the team will welcome five of the nation's top recruits to the 2024 roster. Arizona's signing class is ranked No. 9 overall by Extra Inning Softball. Arizona's signing class includes three pitchers, one utility player, and one outfielder. Ryan Maddox, a...
TUCSON, AZ
xpopress.com

ATTN - 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide Ads due SOON!

The 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is less than three months away! We at Xpo Press are well underway with the production of the 2023 Tucson EZ-Guide (view last year’s edition) ~ the show guide that serious buyers use at the Tucson gem shows. Scroll to the bottom to see who’s already reserved their ads.
TUCSON, AZ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Tucson (AZ) Fire Department Holds Grand Opening for Fire Station 8

The city of Tucson and the Tucson Fire Department Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of Fire Station 8 at its new location on Tucson’s westside, KVOA.com reported. Fire Station 8 is one of the busiest stations in the city and the country, the fire department says. Fire Station 8...
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Arizona Basketball: Freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule

Despite suffering an injury, Arizona Basketball freshman Kylan Boswell is ahead of schedule as he shined in his debut last night. It was a great off-season for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball, not only as the Wildcats added several, last-minute recruits and transfers to the roster, but perhaps none were bigger than Kylan Boswell.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Five hospitalized after wreck in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders are at the scene of a wreck that left five people hospitalized south of Flowing Wells on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the Tucson Fire Department, the high -speed accident took place at the intersection of Silverbell Road and Goret Road. Drivers...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Holiday Ice coming to TCC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dig your skates out of the closet. Tucson holiday ice is coming back for the season. The outdoor rink will be open in front of the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Avenue, from Nov. 20 through Jan. 8, 2023. Skates can...
TUCSON, AZ
Nationwide Report

2 People Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

The Sierra Vista Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Highway 90, just south of Airport Road around 9 a.m. According to the officials, a green 2003 Ford Explorer had drifted onto the shoulder of the road. The driver had overcorrected which caused the vehicle to turn sideways and flip multiple times.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Barro’s Pizza: A Dining Review

On a Friday in early November, 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barro’s Pizza in Marana. Earlier in the week, I had asked him what he wanted to eat come next Friday, and he exclaimed, “Pizza”. But it was up to me to choose which pizzeria we would go to. So I checked Tripadvisor. Barro Pizza got some of the best reviews, so that is how we decided to go there. Their menu says they have more than 40 locations in Arizona, mostly in Phoenix I presume. It appears to be a Family Affair. Normally, I wouldn’t go near a chain pizza place, but the reviews were so good that I decided to take a chance.
MARANA, AZ
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy