ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Cullman.

The Calera High School basketball team will have a game with Cullman High School on November 07, 2022, 17:30:00.

Calera High School
Cullman High School
November 07, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cleveland High School basketball team will have a game with Good Hope High School on November 08, 2022, 14:45:00.

Cleveland High School
Good Hope High School
November 08, 2022
14:45:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball

The Calera High School basketball team will have a game with Cullman High School on November 07, 2022, 18:00:00.

Calera High School
Cullman High School
November 07, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Boomtown: Recruiting military families, veterans to North Alabama

There's a renewed effort to bring more military and veteran families to North Alabama to help fill the booming expansion of defense and veteran-owned businesses. "Redstone (Arsenal) is such a huge component of our community and a really important part of our history," explained Lyndsay Ferguson, vice president of workforce at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "When you look to see how our economy has diversified over the years, a lot of that stemmed from the work that initially happened on the Redstone."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL

Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

New Cullman skate park to open Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday in Cullman as Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism unveil a new skate park. The park is located between the police station and Depot Park on 2nd Ave. Northeast. The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m....
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Hartselle City Leaders react to passing of local Amendment 1

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -​ On Tuesday, voters in Morgan county made it known that education is a top priority. According to the Alabama Secretary of State, Morgan County’s Local Amendment One received a 73-percent “yes” vote. The vote will ensure that tax dollars generated from online sales will continue to benefit area schools.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

City of Gadsden officials sworn in

Photo: Former Etowah County Probate Judge Bobby Junkins (right) swears in Craig Ford as City of Gadsden Mayor as Ford’s wife Gwen holds the Bible last Monday (Nov. 7) at Gadsden City Hall. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden’s new mayor, school board and city council members took their oaths of office...
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Lane closure planned for Interstate 65 at Cullman-Blount county line

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Expect slow traffic on one section of Interstate 65 this week. The Alabama State Troopers say the right, northbound lane of I-65 at the Cullman-Blount county line will be closed for road maintenance. Crews will be working from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

2 major accidents shut down I-65 southbound lanes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two major accidents Thursday morning currently have southbound lanes on I-65 shut down. A tractor-trailer overtured on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue, leaving all lanes blocked. A second accident on I-65 South right near Finley Boulevard had two lanes closed, but traffic is now moving slowly. No injuries have been […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Parrish community lost a staple restaurant in a fire early Wednesday morning. Hatt Hill BBQ was a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen around 2 a.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The restaurant had been...
PARRISH, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy