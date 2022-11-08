Gulf Shores, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A historic home may be an unconventional place to house a brewery. But Ferus by the Bay makes it look like an obvious choice. To owner Coby Lake, who lived across the street from the Irwin-Sandoz-Jones house, it was. Soon, Lake’s business partner, Alan Alford, moved from Birmingham to Fairhope with his wife Kathy to manage the brewery, which opened in May as the third Ferus location and first in south Alabama.

