ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

Gulf Shores, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gulf Shores.

The Spanish Fort High School basketball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on November 07, 2022, 17:30:00.

Spanish Fort High School
Gulf Shores High School
November 07, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Foley High School basketball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on November 08, 2022, 14:00:00.

Foley High School
Gulf Shores High School
November 08, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mobilebaymag.com

Restaurant Review: Ferus by the Bay

A historic home may be an unconventional place to house a brewery. But Ferus by the Bay makes it look like an obvious choice. To owner Coby Lake, who lived across the street from the Irwin-Sandoz-Jones house, it was. Soon, Lake’s business partner, Alan Alford, moved from Birmingham to Fairhope with his wife Kathy to manage the brewery, which opened in May as the third Ferus location and first in south Alabama.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards. The...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

OWA Parks & Resort making big plans for Christmas season

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA Parks and Resorts is gearing up for the Christmas season we events all season long and starting with a Tree Lighting Ceremony. Kick off the holiday season at the Sixth annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 19. Enjoy a snowy Tree Lighting ceremony with Christmas music playing through the streets of Downtown.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL
utv44.com

The fate of Saraland's post season now in question

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Latest 2022 bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy

South Alabama and Troy are both comfortably bowl-eligible at 7-2, so it appears it’s just a matter of when and where the Jaguars and Trojans will play their postseason games. Troy sits in first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division with a 5-1 league mark, with only...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams

Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Brett Robinson seeks to combine lots to build Phoenix Key towers

Orange Beach Planning Commission to meet on Nov. 14. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission will have its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, in city council chambers with a work session at 3 p.m. and the regular session at 4 p.m. They will discuss the following items including combining beachfront lots for Brett Robinson to build two towners.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Ana Kimber

Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act Voted Down in Baldwin County

If you have seen the signs scattered along the roadways in Baldwin County Alabama that say " VOTE NO" and wondered what they meant, keep reading. The Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act, which would allow issues such as overgrown lawns, noise, and animal control to fall under the county commission’s scope of responsibility, was a hot topic this week.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
MOBILE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy