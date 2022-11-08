It’s midseason schedule day for the broadcast networks, it seems. NBC has unveiled its plans for the start of 2023 with Magnum, P.I moving from CBS, and its sequel series to Night Court leading the lineup. New drama series Found, starring Shanola Hampton from executive producer Greg Berlanti, also lands a spot after the Jay Hernandez-fronted procedural on Sunday nights. This comes after Fox and ABC also unveiled their plans for midseason earlier today. The network also set the premiere date for the final season of long-running medical drama New Amsterdam. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars kicks off the new year with Simon Cowell, Heidi...

3 DAYS AGO