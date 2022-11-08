Read full article on original website
Will the Netflix series 'Warrior Nun' Be Returning for Season 3? Here's What We Know
What happens when a young orphan discovers she's next to inherit a warrior title from a 1,000-year-old group of nuns tasked with protecting the world from evil demons, you ask? Well, the answer is laid out in the Netflix series Warrior Nun. The orphan in question is named Ava (Alba Baptista).
Who Did Eden Call in ‘Manifest’? Viewers Almost Missed the Plot Twist
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. When Manifest debuted the first half of its final season, the Netflix drama had to answer a question fans pondered for over a year: where was Ben Stone’s (Josh Dallas) youngest daughter, Eden (Bianca and Gianna Riccio)? Eden was born after Ben reunited with his family after disappearing on Flight 828 five years prior.
Who Are Lester Holt’s Parents? A Look at the ‘NBC Nightly News’ Anchor's Roots
Since the 1980s, anchor Lester Holt has been a name many nightly news viewers have come to know and love. The 63-year-old California native is considered one of the most trusted media professionals, with nearly 40 years in the industry. Lester is also a permanent fixture on NBC, as TV watchers look forward to hearing his authoritative voice on NBC Nightly News every evening.
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Reunion Was Actually Filmed a While Ago
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale and reunion of Season 3 of Love Is Blind. The time has come for us to finally see if love is truly blind... third times a charm, right? On Nov. 9, 2022, Netflix dropped the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion, and boy oh boy, did they not disappoint.
‘Magnum, P.I’ Return & ‘Night Court’ Update Lead NBC’s Midseason Schedule
It’s midseason schedule day for the broadcast networks, it seems. NBC has unveiled its plans for the start of 2023 with Magnum, P.I moving from CBS, and its sequel series to Night Court leading the lineup. New drama series Found, starring Shanola Hampton from executive producer Greg Berlanti, also lands a spot after the Jay Hernandez-fronted procedural on Sunday nights. This comes after Fox and ABC also unveiled their plans for midseason earlier today. The network also set the premiere date for the final season of long-running medical drama New Amsterdam. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars kicks off the new year with Simon Cowell, Heidi...
Are Elliot Page and Mae Martin Dating? Details About the Rumors
After their exciting red carpet debut, fans of Elliot Page and Mae Martin are scrambling to figure out whether or not the two actors are a couple. Elliot and Mae showed up at the 11th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles as each other’s date. Article...
Fox Winter 2023 Schedule: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on New Night, Plus More Premiere Dates
Fox this winter is the home of returning favorites, two new dramas, one new comedy, and one new unscripted series — and the biggest football event of the year, Super Bowl LVII. The network has announced premiere and return dates for its winter 2023 schedule, and that includes 9-1-1:...
Check Out These Original Holiday Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to start breaking out the decorations, stringing lights, and watching feel-good movies next to a roaring fire. Well, the fire is not necessary, but it certainly sets the mood. With December 25th...
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice
Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
Peacock's Cop Drama 'The Calling' Weaves Judaism Into Its Storyline — Is It Based on a Book?
From 2019's The Vigil and 2020's Shiva Baby to 2022's The Patient, diverse Jewish characters and themes have recently dotted the entertainment sphere. Peacock's new cop drama series The Calling is no different. From showrunner, writer, and executive producer David E. Kelley (The Practice, Big Little Lies), The Calling follows Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective who uses his devout Jewish faith to aid him in solving gruesome crimes.
Justin Isn't Totally Truthful With Alexis at the 'MAFS' Season 15 Reunion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. Season 15 of Married at First Sight was dramatic enough even before the first part of the reunion special aired. Now, in an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the second part of the reunion, we see more messiness. This time, it’s when Justin is accused of keeping comments that he said about Alexis from Alexis.
It May Still Be a While Before the 'Handmaid's Tale' Final Season Premiere
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu. The penultimate season of The Handmaid's Tale is over and, while fans still process what happened, they're also anticipating the final season. So, when is the Handmaid's Tale Season 6 premiere? Even though there's still a lot to digest from the Season 5 finale and, honestly, the season as a whole, there's no denying that it sets up the series for the end.
Leonora Knatchbull's Tragic True Story Is Depicted in Season 5 of 'The Crown'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Crown on Netflix. The latest season of The Crown began streaming on Netflix in early November 2022. Every two seasons, the popular historical drama follows a new era of Queen Elizabeth II's reign in Great Britain, with different actors portraying the queen and other figures.
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Title Has Been Revealed
Fans of Stranger Things came together on Sunday, November 6, to celebrate the supernatural series, and, as a special treat, Netflix revealed the title of the first episode from the fifth and final season. To close out Stranger Things Day, the official Netflix Twitter account shared the title page from...
The 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 Reunion Sounds Absolutely Messy (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. If there's one thing that Bachelor fans love, it's a good spoiler ahead of a season finale or reunion. So it's only natural for those same fans to want all of the Bachelor in Paradise reunion spoilers even before the Season 8 reunion airs. According to spoiler blogger Reality Steve, things get pretty messy during the reunion special, which was already recorded.
CBS News Anchor John Dickerson Frequently Gushes Over His Wife on Instagram — Who Is She?
American journalist and news anchor John Dickerson — the son of journalist and film producer Nancy Dickerson — has called CBS his home since 2009. Originally an analyst and contributor, John was named the network's senior political analyst in 2019, later becoming the CBS News chief political analyst in May 2021. You've likely seen him cover politics on CBS News Prime Time with John Dickerson, recently pertaining to the 2022 midterm elections.
All the Lindsay Lohan Movies on Netflix for Your Weekend Binge
We thought we were alone in our obsession with Lindsay Lohan all these years. But with this millennial icon's return to acting, the people have spoken and could not be more excited for her return. We quickly watched Lindsay in Netflix's Falling for Christmas and loved every minute, but one...
The Lambs on 'The Masked Singer' Will Return Shortly
The competition is heating up on Season 8 of The Masked Singer, but that only means more fun for fans. Despite the show being in its eighth season, Fox continues to make adjustments and changes to the show for added twists, turns, and excitement. Some fans might notice that there are large differences between Seasons 7 and 8 of the show, which have been causing mass confusion for those not in the loop.
Lindsay Lohan Is Back Acting in a New Netflix Christmas Movie — Where Was It Filmed?
Lindsay Lohan is back, baby! And we, for one, could not be more excited. Lindsay makes her return to acting in Netflix's latest Christmas movie, Falling for Christmas. Falling for Christmas is about a spoiled heiress (Sierra, played by Lindsay) who loses her memory, and stumbles upon a widower and his daughter during Christmastime. The trailer has a shot of the "North Pole Lodge," but we have a feeling this wasn't filmed at the North Pole.
'Sonic Frontiers' Features Some Voice Actors You Might Not Fully Recognize
After five years without a new official installment starring the Blue Blur (give or take an Olympics-style party game), Sonic the Hedgehog returns in Sonic Frontiers. The new game follows the titular speedy hedgehog as he explores the vast open world of the Starfall Islands. He must rescue his friends who are trapped in cyberspace and uncover the mystery behind the islands and the dangerous technology that lies within.
