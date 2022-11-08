ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

greenwichfreepress.com

Some Introspection after Anticipated Red Wave Falters in Greenwich

A group of Greenwich Republicans as recently as Sunday afternoon held a “Red Wave Road Rally to Victory” down Greenwich Avenue. But their confident predictions of a Republican sweep Tuesday night were wrong. The historic wins by three Democratic State Representatives in Greenwich left many Republicans perplexed. After...
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Canaan football rebounds for win over Ludlowe

If last Friday night’s football game was the final one at Dunning Field for New Canaan’s seniors, they at least managed to say good-bye with a victory. The Rams rushed for 298 yards, including 134 from Hunter Telesco, and rolled to a 42-20 win over Ludlowe on their home turf.
NEW CANAAN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Greenwich home with indoor golf simulator listed for $5.9M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At-home golf simulators have become increasingly popular in the last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced country clubs and golf courses to shut down, according to the Golf Range Association of America. And at 49 Vineyard Lane in Greenwich, golf can continue to be played all year round, thanks to its private indoor golf simulator.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big

The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School

23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Stamford Oldtimers 78th dinner set for Dec. 5

After a three-year absence, the Stamford Oldtimers Athletic Associations Inc. is happy to announce that the 2022 annual Awards Dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m., with an hour cocktail reception and dinner to follow. The 2022 honorees are Paul Catino, Sirjohn Papageorge, Ernie Raffaele, Pete Zoppi, Mike Pappas and Tony Socci.
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley

SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

8 Good Ways to Piss Off a Danbury Resident

Meditation, yoga, prayer and exercise are all good ways to reduce stress and avoid anger. What if you wanted to induce it? How would you go about that? If you wanted to piss someone off, what would you do? What would you say? There are 8 Ways to do it in my hometown, Danbury, Connecticut.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Here are the 2022 northwestern Connecticut election results

Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in northwest Connecticut had several state house and senate races on the ballot. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE

