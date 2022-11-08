Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gas Station Robber Strong Arms his Way to CashBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
sheltonherald.com
Rams by the numbers: New Canaan football rebounds, CIAC playoffs underway
42-20 Score of the New Canaan football team’s win over Ludlowe last Friday at Dunning Field. The Rams improved to 7-1 and are now in fifth place in the CIAC Class L standings. 134. Rushing yards for Hunter Telesco, who carried the ball 11 times for an average of...
sheltonherald.com
No. 4 Litchfield tops Terryville boys soccer to advance to Class S quarterfinals
LITCHFIELD - No. 4 Litchfield came through for a third time, 3-0, over Berkshire League opponent Terryville (No. 13) in a second-round Class S Tournament boys soccer game at the Plumb Hill Sports Complex Wednesday afternoon. “They came out wanting it,” said Litchfield’s Nate Reiter, who paired up front with...
greenwichfreepress.com
Some Introspection after Anticipated Red Wave Falters in Greenwich
A group of Greenwich Republicans as recently as Sunday afternoon held a “Red Wave Road Rally to Victory” down Greenwich Avenue. But their confident predictions of a Republican sweep Tuesday night were wrong. The historic wins by three Democratic State Representatives in Greenwich left many Republicans perplexed. After...
milfordmirror.com
With one race still too close to call, Stamford's delegation to Hartford stays mostly blue
STAMFORD — All of the Democratic incumbent state representatives whose districts are entirely within Stamford won reelection Tuesday, and a House seat covering parts of Stamford and Greenwich flipped to blue. Turnout in Stamford was about 52 percent overall for Tuesday’s elections. State Reps. Hubert Delany, D-144; Corey...
It’s Time to Properly Pronounce Caraluzzi’s Greater Danbury
My last name is Baltrush, it's said like 'ball-trush'. But my whole life I've had to endure teachers, DMV employees, my neighbors, and everyone else who has to say it out loud mispronounce it I know it's not a common last name, but I still correct people. No, it's not 'Ball-rash', it's Baltrush,
sheltonherald.com
New Canaan football rebounds for win over Ludlowe
If last Friday night’s football game was the final one at Dunning Field for New Canaan’s seniors, they at least managed to say good-bye with a victory. The Rams rushed for 298 yards, including 134 from Hunter Telesco, and rolled to a 42-20 win over Ludlowe on their home turf.
wiltonbulletin.com
Greenwich home with indoor golf simulator listed for $5.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At-home golf simulators have become increasingly popular in the last two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced country clubs and golf courses to shut down, according to the Golf Range Association of America. And at 49 Vineyard Lane in Greenwich, golf can continue to be played all year round, thanks to its private indoor golf simulator.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich Election Results 2022, Democrats Win Big
The unofficial results are in and Democrats have swept all House seats with a tight State Senate race still in contention. This story was updated at 11:30am this morning. Democrat Hector Arzeno won CT state House 151st District race by 52% against Republican Peter Sherr. The 151st District seat was held by state Rep. Harry Arora who stepped aside to run for state Treasurer and is the first time that seat has ever gone to a Democrat. It looks this morning like Harry Arora did not win for state Treasurer.
greenwichsentinel.com
Remarkable First Signing Day at Greenwich High School
23 student-athletes were honored at Greenwich High School’s first Signing Day today. Congratulations and wow!. Drinkall, William Rowing University of Pennsylvania. Flaherty, Liam Swimming California Baptist University. Garcia, Javiera Diving Fordham University. Jhamb, Maya Rowing Columbia University. Koester, Lauren Rowing Stanford University. Kosinski, Charles Water Polo Santa Clara University.
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
sheltonherald.com
Stamford Oldtimers 78th dinner set for Dec. 5
After a three-year absence, the Stamford Oldtimers Athletic Associations Inc. is happy to announce that the 2022 annual Awards Dinner will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, starting at 6 p.m., with an hour cocktail reception and dinner to follow. The 2022 honorees are Paul Catino, Sirjohn Papageorge, Ernie Raffaele, Pete Zoppi, Mike Pappas and Tony Socci.
sheltonherald.com
New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley
SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
8 Good Ways to Piss Off a Danbury Resident
Meditation, yoga, prayer and exercise are all good ways to reduce stress and avoid anger. What if you wanted to induce it? How would you go about that? If you wanted to piss someone off, what would you do? What would you say? There are 8 Ways to do it in my hometown, Danbury, Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
sheltonherald.com
Cromwell soccer player Mary Kate Sullivan ready for next challenge at Indiana
CROMWELL – At first, Mary Kate Sullivan blanched at the idea of a role that didn’t involve rushing the net and squaring up for shots. “Growing up, I would not touch defense. I did not want to play defense,” she said. “No coach ever put me on defense. I’d always been a forward or attacking mid.”
sheltonherald.com
Here are the 2022 northwestern Connecticut election results
Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in northwest Connecticut had several state house and senate races on the ballot. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
newcanaanite.com
Six NCHS Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent To Play Sports in College
Six New Canaan High School seniors signed commitment or “likely” letters Wednesday to play Division I sports in college starting next year. NCHS Athletic Director Jay Egan said the school’s annual ceremony is a way to mark and celebrate an achievement for the student-athletes as well as their families.
sheltonherald.com
Danbury school board's Chaleski narrowly leads incumbent Gucker as 138th House race goes to recount
DANBURY — A hard fought race for the 138th state House District is headed for a recount after unofficial results showed Republican challenger Rachel Chaleski with a less than 30 vote lead over incumbent Democrat Kenneth Gucker. Under Connecticut’s election laws, a recount is mandatory whenever the difference in...
Officials: Connecticut downgrades state drought level, but Norwalk not out of the woods yet
Officials say 18 of the state's 34 reservoir systems are still under 90% capacity, including some in the Norwalk area.
sheltonherald.com
John Breunig (opinion): No secret to the cause of 'bloodbath' for Greenwich Republicans
I’m getting the sense it’s still news to people that Ned Lamont is from Greenwich. Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time Editorial Page Editor John Breunig will be one of the panelists for a discussion on "How to Publish an Outstanding Op-Ed" from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Fairfield County Story Lab, 21 Charles St., Westport.
