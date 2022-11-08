Read full article on original website
Republicans won by losing the right races this week. And America is better because of it.
Republicans got exactly what they needed in the midterm elections. More important, so did the rest of America.
The Democrats' strategy of boosting far-right candidates seems to have worked
Back in the primary season, a number of Democrats tried to boost far-right Republican candidates whom they deemed easier to beat in November. The strategy seems to have paid off.
Listen to the 'On The Line' podcast: The Michigan Legislature went blue. Now what?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts On The Line Host: Cary Junior IIProducers: Cary Junior II and Darcie MoranExecutive producers: Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman Guests: Free Press politics reporter Dave...
'Least of two evils.' Why swing voters in Pa. backed Democrats in a midterm destined for the GOP
Distaste for former President Donald Trump and wariness about the GOP's rightward shift led many swing voters in Pennsylvania to back Democrats.
