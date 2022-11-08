Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race
About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races. But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin. When Election Commissioner Dave Shively...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Write-in candidates in SCC board election waiting to hear outcome of race
A total of 3,964 votes were cast in the District 4 race for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors, according to the latest results available Thursday evening. But who ultimately won a four-year term on the board responsible for setting SCC’s property tax levy across a 15-county area and determining how much to charge students in tuition likely won’t be known until next week.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Drought continues to worsen across Nebraska
Drought continued to worsen last week across Nebraska, especially in areas where it already is most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, areas of extreme and exceptional drought grew significantly. The amount of extreme drought or worse grew from 51% to more...
Comments / 0