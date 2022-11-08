ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou

Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Tennessee vs. Missouri: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

After suffering its first loss of the season with a dud on the road against Georgia, No. 5. will try and regroup for the season's home stretch as the Volunteers welcome Missouri to Neyland Stadium. The Tigers are just 4-5, but all four of their SEC losses have come by a touchdown or less, and they proved in a near-upset of Georgia earlier this season that they can compete with anyone.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees

Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
ROCKWOOD, TN
1450wlaf.com

Altercation at Caryville prompts a BOLO that ends in an arrest

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jeffers recently saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta traveling at the bottom of the Wal-Mart parking lot. Jeffers knew there was a BOLO (be on the lookout for) issued for the vehicle stemming from an altercation in Caryville. It was...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN

