Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou
Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee football vs. Missouri: Prediction and betting odds for Week 11 college football
Coming off a 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee football now has to regroup. The Vols, now at No. 5 in both polls, may not have the best matchup to put last Saturday behind them, as they are facing one of the most quietly dangerous teams in the SEC.
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Missouri: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
After suffering its first loss of the season with a dud on the road against Georgia, No. 5. will try and regroup for the season's home stretch as the Volunteers welcome Missouri to Neyland Stadium. The Tigers are just 4-5, but all four of their SEC losses have come by a touchdown or less, and they proved in a near-upset of Georgia earlier this season that they can compete with anyone.
Vol great Todd Helton donates $1 million to Tennessee baseball stadium renovations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The University of Tennessee baseball program has received a $1 million contribution from Vol for Life and Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton and his wife, Christy.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Announces Four Fall Signees
Tennessee basketball signed four members of its eighth-ranked 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. All four Tennessee commits signed with the Vols during the fall signing period instead of waiting until the spring. Rick Barnes and his staff added two four-star commits and two three-star commits. Tennessee’s recruiting class ranks No. 8...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff rankings: Tennessee AD believes Vols will be in top 4 on Tuesday
Tennessee athletic director Danny White believes his team will be in the College Football Playoff top 4 on Tuesday night. Despite Tennessee’s loss to Georgia on Saturday, White believes that the Vols should be top 4 based on the ratings criteria used last week. Tennessee’s 27-13 loss against Georgia...
allfortennessee.com
Tennessee Lady Vols preview vs. UMASS: Live stream, game time, TV and radio info
After a tough loss to open the season at the Ohio State Buckeyes Tuesday, the Tennessee Lady Vols will attempt to right the ship in their home opener. Once again, they’ll be facing a team that made the NCAA Tournament last year as part of their brutal non-conference slate.
Knoxville Catholic’s Daniel Parris signs to play baseball at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Catholic standout Daniel Parris was one of seven athletes to put pen to paper on Wednesday. Parris decided to stay close to home and take his talents to the University of Tennessee. “That was a big thing for me in trying to make my decision,” said Parris. “UT was always on […]
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
wvlt.tv
Internet-famous clogger makes appearance at Country Music Awards featuring ‘Rocky Top’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peyton Manning, host of the 2022 Country Music Awards, brought on a special guest at the awards show Monday night. Zeb Ross, part of the viral JCreekCloggers, took to the stage to perform while “Rocky Top” (Manning’s self-proclaimed favorite country music song) played.
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
WATE
Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
WATE
Rockwood planned wildfire burns over 70 acres
ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — A Roane County wildfire is burning over 70 acres in Rockwood, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. Last Thursday, crews were fighting a wildfire at Rockwood Mountain on I-40 West at mile marker 345. The fire burned more than 250 acres and sent burning debris on the highway causing the lanes to close.
1450wlaf.com
Altercation at Caryville prompts a BOLO that ends in an arrest
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jeffers recently saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta traveling at the bottom of the Wal-Mart parking lot. Jeffers knew there was a BOLO (be on the lookout for) issued for the vehicle stemming from an altercation in Caryville. It was...
Heavy turnout, equipment shortages, broken machines reported at some Knox County voting locations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Voters, candidates and election officials reported heavy turnout and scattered equipment problems Tuesday at some Knox County precincts. A combination of greater than expected Tuesday turnout and problems with scanners or not enough printers contributed to lines at several precincts, especially in West Knoxville. State Rep....
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
