After suffering its first loss of the season with a dud on the road against Georgia, No. 5. will try and regroup for the season's home stretch as the Volunteers welcome Missouri to Neyland Stadium. The Tigers are just 4-5, but all four of their SEC losses have come by a touchdown or less, and they proved in a near-upset of Georgia earlier this season that they can compete with anyone.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO