Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford FFA student Elszy earns national championship

Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Band Showcase spectacular fills Hanford's Neighbor Bowl

Normally the scene of high school football, Hanford’s Neighbor Bowl was instead filled with sounds of marching bands and the scenes of color guard groups with flags and lavish backdrops on Wednesday evening during the high school Band Showcase. The bands from all three Hanford high schools performed for...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Paden, Martinez, Kairis lead Hanford City Council race in early returns

Candidates Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis were ahead in early returns Tuesday night among the six candidates vying for three Hanford City Council seats in District A, District D and District E. As of 8:30 p.m. District A candidate Paden was leading with 1,322 votes (69.73%) while incumbent...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Lady Luck: A history of China Alley's gambling scene | Hanford Gourmet

As I have written previously, I probably have enough material for a book on the single subject of the gambling dens in China Alley. Having found the city beyond China Alley off limits to them, Hanford’s Chinese pioneers turned to their own devices for amusement. A common form of entertainment was a rather risky one, conducted behind iron-shuttered windows, barred doors, and false walls. Before gambling petered out in the 1940s, Chinese came from three neighboring counties to pass their time and test their luck in Hanford’s Chinatown. They gambled in back rooms, basements, upstairs, and even on the benches outside every establishment on Hanford’s China Alley.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

'Looking Back' columnist steps down, seeks successor

Dear readers, after 19 years of volunteering to put this column together, first as “Our World” in the Lemoore Advance and then as “Looking Back” in the Hanford Sentinel, my family and I have decided that it is time for me to step aside and relinquish this column, hopefully, to someone else.
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Paden, Martinez, Kairis still leading polls as ballot counting continues

Travis Paden, Lou Martinez and Mark Kairis held their leads Wednesday in the Hanford City Council race. In the most recent vote numbers, released Tuesday at 11:25 p.m. by the Kings County Elections Office, Paden lead District A incumbent Amanda Saltray with 1,964 votes (69.97%) to 843 votes (30.03%). In...
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Work underway to create Hanford's Winter Wonderland

Hanford's Winter Wonderland is scheduled to open at Hanford Civic Park on Saturday evening along with a ceremonial lighting of the Hanford Christmas Tree at 6 p.m. In addition to the tree lighting, the Hanford High Choir is set to perform holiday songs. The ice rink will be open for those who have bought tickets online and those who are lucky enough to find tickets still available.
HANFORD, CA

