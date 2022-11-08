Read full article on original website
Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
Even though he’s two years removed from the ballot, former President Donald Trump found a way to make headlines on election day, sitting down with Nexstar’s NewsNation for an exclusive interview where he took credit for Ron DeSantis’ election as Florida governor. DeSantis is now seen as...
The Democrats' strategy of boosting far-right candidates seems to have worked
Back in the primary season, a number of Democrats tried to boost far-right Republican candidates whom they deemed easier to beat in November. The strategy seems to have paid off.
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
Ten candidates that made history Tuesday night
(The Hill) – Tuesday’s midterm results saw several historic firsts across the country. A record number of Black candidates ran up and down the ballot and across party lines, strides in LGBTQ representation were made and gender barriers were broken. Here are 10 candidates that broke glass ceilings...
Can I drop a ballot off for someone else?
(NEXSTAR) – For many voters, election day comes with the same work, school and other demands of a normal Tuesday. You may find yourself wondering if someone – perhaps a family member – might be able to drop off a ballot for you. The answer is yes...
Warnock v. Walker Senate race too close to call, will head for a runoff in December
ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The race between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker is too close to call and will head to a runoff election. With 100% of the precincts reporting, neither candidate made nor surpassed the votes needed to clinch the election, both...
Cop27: Joe Biden to speak at climate conference – live
The US president will hold a press conference, while the theme of the day is decarbonisation
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses, House seat flipped
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Wednesday Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the man in charge of getting House Democrats elected across the country, admitted a stunning defeat in his race against Republican Mike Lawler. “I don’t like to lose, but my opponent won this race and he won it fair...
