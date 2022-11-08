Read full article on original website
Next phase of bike trail to start as 3rd phase goes through court
Phase II of the East Park Hike and Bike Trail is getting started.
Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua
POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
Hagerman mayor plans recount after bond issue narrowly fails
HAGERMAN — You can bet that next week, Mayor Alan Jay will be filling out a request for a recount. The $4.8 million water system revenue bond that city officials pinned their hopes on fell short by a single vote on Tuesday, 196 to 195. Jay said it is...
