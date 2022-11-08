ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four properties to be demolished in Tamaqua

POTTSVILLE — Four properties in Tamaqua are slated for demolition after the Schuylkill County Commissioners approved contracts at a meeting Thursday. “They are all blighted properties,” said James Connely, Tamaqua codes officer and fire chief, in a telephone interview after the meeting. The buildings approved to be torn...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Hagerman mayor plans recount after bond issue narrowly fails

HAGERMAN — You can bet that next week, Mayor Alan Jay will be filling out a request for a recount. The $4.8 million water system revenue bond that city officials pinned their hopes on fell short by a single vote on Tuesday, 196 to 195. Jay said it is...
HAGERMAN, ID

