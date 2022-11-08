Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole have been minimal. The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has also been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today.
Red tide advisory issued at all Sarasota County beaches
A red tide advisory was issued for all 16 Sarasota area beaches after elevated levels of red tide were detected.
Longboat Observer
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties: Schools closed Thursday
Because of predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe operations, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Likewise, the city of Sarasota also announced that debris collection within its borders would be suspended. The county added:. Public...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Punta Gorda, FL
Punta Gorda is a city in Charlotte County. Situated on the south banks of Peace River jutting out into Charlotte Harbor, it’s a small historic place that boasts year-round sunshine. Its name translates to “Fat Point” in English, referring to its location on one of the country’s biggest natural...
NBC 2
Bonita Springs residents concerned about Imperial River flooding during Nicole
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Homes along the Imperial River in Bonita Springs were destroyed during Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in early October. Some residents reported waves as high as eight-feet above the river’s typical level. “Total destruction. Everything. Water was four-and-half-feet high in the house. We just...
Mysuncoast.com
Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
Longboat Observer
Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday
Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
Skyway Bridge reopens after Tropical Storm Nicole
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has reopened in both directions after windy conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Nicole closed it Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port prepares for Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
Fishing pier damaged by blown-away boat in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — It was a very windy day out in Sarasota County because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The winds caused a boat to break away from its mooring across the bay. The boat then crashed into the Tony Saprito Fishing Pier and broke off part of its railing.
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
Health Alert issued after red tide detected on Manatee County beaches
The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) issued a health alert after a red tide algae bloom was detected on some beaches.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes. Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie...
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7 viewers share their videos of Tropical Storm Nicole
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 asked viewers to share their videos of what Tropical Strom Nicole looked like to them over the pasty 24 hours. Thanks to Rick, Robert Burns, Doug Belaire and Jon Basinger and the Bradenton and Sarasota police departments for sharing!
Comments / 0