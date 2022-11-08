ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Government releases Tropical Storm Update

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole have been minimal. The “Safe Haven” shelter at Freedom Elementary has also been closed. Some Manatee County services that closed because of Tropical Storm Nicole are beginning to reopen today.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Punta Gorda, FL

Punta Gorda is a city in Charlotte County. Situated on the south banks of Peace River jutting out into Charlotte Harbor, it’s a small historic place that boasts year-round sunshine. Its name translates to “Fat Point” in English, referring to its location on one of the country’s biggest natural...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris collection halted in Sarasota County ahead of Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to predicted wind gusts from Tropical Storm Nicole exceeding speeds for safe working conditions, Hurricane Ian debris operations in the unincorporated area of Sarasota County have been suspended effective immediately. Public debris drop-off sites are closed. Debris collection operations and public drop-off sites will remain...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County officials provide update on debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Weather permitting, Sarasota County debris collection and public drop-off sites plan to resume operation on Friday. Garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup for unincorporated Sarasota County will continue as scheduled. There are no changes or cancellations to Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources athletic fields and outdoor...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday

Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County opens shelter in advance of tropical storm

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has opened a safe haven shelter in advance of Tropical Storm Nicole at Freedom Elementary School, at 9515 State Road 64, Bradenton. The pet-friendly shelter is opening specifically for residents who feel their homes could be compromised due to damage from Hurricane Ian and for residents of mobile or manufactured homes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port prepares for Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port—which suffered a lot of damage from Hurricane Ian, is taking every precaution before Nicole makes it’s way to the area. Many residents still have piles of debris in their front yards, and damaged roofs which are being protected by tarps.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County to suspend MCAT, trash service ahead due to Nicole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Government announces the following closures and cancellations due to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Manatee County Schools will be closed tomorrow, Nov. 10. Schools will reopen after the Veterans Day Holiday weekend on Monday, Nov. 14. Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) service...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Disaster SNAP location opening for Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another Disaster SNAP benefits location is opening for Sarasota and Charlotte counties following Hurricane Ian, the Department of Children and Families announced Tuesday. The location will be open from Sunday, Nov. 13, through Tuesday, Nov. 15, for applicants to fulfill their in-person interview on-site, DCF...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port announces delays and closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port Storm has paused debris collection due to increasing winds expected from Tropical Storm Nicole. Collection will resume when the system passes. Crews have been working diligently to collect construction and demolition and vegetative debris caused by Hurricane Ian, with more...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Parks, campgrounds to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All campgrounds and properties managed by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, including trails and day use areas, will close Wednesday at 3 p.m. in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. This includes Myakka River Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, Myakka River State Park, Myakka Prairie...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

ABC7 viewers share their videos of Tropical Storm Nicole

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 asked viewers to share their videos of what Tropical Strom Nicole looked like to them over the pasty 24 hours. Thanks to Rick, Robert Burns, Doug Belaire and Jon Basinger and the Bradenton and Sarasota police departments for sharing!
SARASOTA, FL

