Sandbags offered to Riverside County residents ahead of storm

By City News Service
 3 days ago
With heavy downpours and the possibility of flooding in some locations predicted Tuesday, the Riverside County Fire Department today offered free empty sandbags to residents at most fire stations countywide.

The National Weather Service posted a Flash Flood Watch from noon Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday for the Riverside metropolitan area, which is expected to receive anywhere from a half-inch to 1.5 inches of precipitation as the storm system rolling in from the northwest wallops the region.

According to the Weather Service, the heaviest rain bursts are anticipated Tuesday afternoon and evening, with lighter rain into the predawn hours Wednesday.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect from Monday night through Wednesday morning due to the storm . Our First Alert Weather Team said to expect heavier rainfall totals in the western Coachella Valley accompanied by gusty winds.

The fire department provided the following link for firehouses where sandbags are available: https://rvcfire.org/resources/fire-stations .

The Riverside County Emergency Services Department provided this map listing location where sand can be obtained to fill bags: https://www.rivcoready.org/have-plan/flooding/find-sand-and-sandbags .

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

