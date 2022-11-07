ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Call of Duty 2023 will be a "full premium release," Activision insists

By Dustin Bailey
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MfCsr_0j2L9V1T00

Activision Blizzard insists that 2023 will still see the release of a "full premium" Call of Duty title, seemingly pushing back on reports that the series would be skipping a year following the launch of Modern Warfare 2 .

"Activision is looking forward to building on its current momentum in 2023," the company says in its latest financial results press release , "with plans for next year including the most robust Call of Duty live operations to date, the next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series, and even more engaging free-to-play experiences across platforms."

The wording about the "next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series" seemingly pushes back on a Bloomberg report from back in February, which suggested that there would be no mainline Call of Duty launch in 2023 .

Activision has, in fact, been pushing back on that report for months, saying in February that it has "an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond." The company further asserted in August that the Call of Duty team has "new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond."

More recent reports suggest that 2023's Call of Duty game might actually be a premium-priced expansion for Modern Warfare 2 , and Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is reiterating that in a tweet following today's press release from Activision.

Call of Duty 2023 will be a premium paid expansion for Modern Warfare 2 developed by Sledgehammer, while the true next entry in the series, developed by Treyarch, won't launch until 2024, according to Schreier.

Modern Warfare 2 has made $1 billion faster than any previous game in the series.

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system

The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
DBLTAP

JGOD Reveals 'Most Overpowered' Aim Assist Setting in Modern Warfare 2

It appears the meta aim assist setting to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime COD players are probably well aware, the series has long had one of the strongest aim assist systems in the shooter genre for those on controller, so long as you had the right settings of course.
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Android Authority

Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost

The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
AFP

Musk 'kills' new Twitter label, hours after launch

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled -- and then almost immediately scrapped -- a new gray "official" label for some high-profile accounts as Elon Musk struggles to revamp the highly influential platform following his $44 billion buyout. The rollout of the new official label began on Wednesday and was on the accounts of companies such as Apple or BMW and public ones such as the White House and major media outlets.
Polygon

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 won’t replace the original Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s sequel is almost here, but the questions about what will happen to the original game still linger for a lot of players. Thankfully, Activision answered them today as part of a larger blog post on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. The sequel’s arrival won’t mean that the original game is shutting down. Instead, Call of Duty: Warzone will become Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera and continue to be playable, after a brief intermission in service.
dotesports.com

How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2

The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk warns new Twitter account suspension policy will permanently ban accounts engaging in impersonation

Following a tumultuous takeover, Elon Musk is making widespread changes to Twitter as a company and as a social platform. Recently, Musk fired a large number of employees, including executives at the top of the food chain most notably the previous CEO Parag Agrawal. Musk cited the platform losing US$4 million/day as a reason for the mass layoffs. Furthermore, to make Twitter more financially stable, Musk has introduced an US$8/month Twitter Blue subscription that would be the only way to get the much-coveted verification checkmark.
Digital Trends

The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Perks

Perks have been a Call of Duty series staple for 15 years, and while this system returns in the latest entry, it works much differently than before. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, players gain access to four Perks — which is typically more than many entries have offered — but you have to earn two of them over the course of a match.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy