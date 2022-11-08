EPCC Theatre to perform classic ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’

El Paso, Texas ( KTSM ) — The El Paso Community College (EPCC) Forum Theatre is inviting the public to it performance of Tennessee Williams’ American Classic “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

The performances will be on Nov. 12, 18 and 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. An ASL Interpreter will be at the performances on Nov. 18 and 20. The EPCC Theater Ensemble performs at the Forum Theater on the EPCC Transmountain campus, 9570 Gateway North.

El Paso Community College

(L-R) Vanessa Keyser as Blanche DuBois, David Joshua Martinez as Stanley Kowalski, and Celeste Roman as Stella Kowalski (EPCC)

General Admission tickets are $6. Non-EPCC students, senior citizens, military, EPCC staff and faculty are $5. All EPCC Students can watch the performance for free with a valid EPCC ID.

(L-R) Vanessa Keyser as Blanche DuBois, David Joshua Martinez as Stanley Kowalski (EPCC)

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is a play written by Tennessee Williams and it dramatizes the experiences of Blanche DuBois, a former Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves her once-prosperous situation to move into a shabby apartment in New Orleans rented by her younger sister and brother-in-law.

(L-R) Celeste Roman as Stella Kowalski and Vanessa Keyser as Blanche DuBois (EPCC)

EPCC Theater is partnering with the Art Department to present this production. EPCC Art students, Adrian Aguilar and James Cataldi, designed the posters for the event.

