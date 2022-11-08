ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Conway, NH

Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Stephen L Dalton

New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities

New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.
KISS 106

South Louisiana Trail Camera Picks Up Mystery Animal Image

If you're a deer hunter and have your own land or lease, there is a good chance you have a trail camera or two set up. And what do you do? You check that sucker every day leading up to your next hunt to see what's hanging around your stand and in some cases eating from your feeder.
ALBANY, LA
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Whiskey Riff

Alligator Creeps On Land To Grab Wild Hog, Six More Gators Come Looking For A Bite

If you thought you only had to worry about alligators in the water, they let you know they’re dominant on land as well. A video from Myakka River State Park in Sarasota, Florida proves just that, as visitors were able to get some awesome footage of an alligator leaving the water, creeping up on a nest of wild pigs, snatching one easily, then returning to the water for a feast.
SARASOTA, FL
a-z-animals.com

This Warthog Has the Worst Wakeup Call From a Leopard

South Africa’s Lowveld region of Mpumalanga is home to the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, which is close to the Kruger National Park. The Sabi Sand Game Reserve, often known as Sabi Sand Wildtuin, is a collection of exclusive game reserves. The Sabie River, which forms the park’s southern boundary,...
I-95 FM

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear

If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.
