Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Related
Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Kremlin-connected entrepreneur Yevgeny Prigozhin admitted Monday that he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so — confirming for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. “Gentlemen, we have interfered,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainian flag raised in Kherson amid ‘chaotic retreat’ of Russian forces
Reports of wounded Russian soldiers being abandoned; key road bridge in Kherson collapses
Ukraine Russia news – live: Wounded soldiers ‘abandoned’ as Putin’s forces flee Kherson
Russian soldiers are leaving their wounded behind as they desperately flee from Kherson, a Ukrainian soldier has claimed.Earlier this week, Russia announced it was retreating from the region, including parts of the city which had been the only regional capital Moscow had captured so far.The strengthening advance from Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops has forced Moscow to fall back, and in the 24 hours since Russia began its withdrawal, Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 250 square kilometres of territory.Nikolai, a Ukrainian soldier fighting in the region, told The Telegraph Russian troops have pulled back to more “fortified positions”.He said: “They...
Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence
American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession, her legal team said Wednesday. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
The deadline for Trump to deliver subpoenaed documents has arrived. What now?
Friday is the deadline for former-President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The documents in question refers to assorted electronic messages, call logs, photos and videos — even hand-written notes — from as far back as September 2020.
Turf war with China, tension over Russia await Biden in Asia at G20 summit
President Joe Biden is bracing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping while he's Asia for the Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to...
When I was 18, I voted to get Trump out of office. Now I vote to make Pa. a better place to live
A wise man once said to me that there’s a difference between motivation and determination. Motivation is temporary — it’s created from a spark of inspiration, but once that spark flees, so will that initial motivation. Determination, on the other hand, is the strength to carry on the purpose of that initial spark and see it through to your desired goal, despite opposition.
U.S. judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Cop27: Joe Biden to speak at climate conference – live
The US president will hold a press conference, while the theme of the day is decarbonisation
Fetterman, Oz in bruising US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on whether Pennsylvanians elect Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, capping a bare-knuckled and extraordinary campaign for an open seat. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, spent much of the campaign recovering from a stroke in May, while fending off...
Lessons from the midterms and the Republican Party’s transformation
Although we are still waiting for the final election results from some key races, it’s fair to say that the midterms weren’t the red wave Republicans and history predicted. Even if they manage to win a small majority in U.S. House and Senate, Democrats fared better than expected with voters motivated by abortion rights and the issue of safeguarding democracy. And many far-right election deniers lost in key races, a rebuke of Trumpism.
Cartwright keeps US House seat Democratic in Pennsylvania
Five-term U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Democrat, won a reelection bid in Pennsylvania over conservative activist and former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet, while election lawyer Chris Deluzio, also a Democrat, won an open U.S. House seat north of Pittsburgh. The results in the Scranton-based district echoed those from two...
How to avoid sharing false or misleading news about the election
As Election Day approaches and the rhetoric and vitriol increase, it’s useful to remember the wise and immortal words of Smokey the Bear: “Only you can prevent wildfires.” That’s because anyone who’s online and shares information plays some role in shaping whether falsehoods gain traction.
Are climate change emissions finally going down? Definitely not
World leaders are discussing how to get climate change under control, but new reports show the post-pandemic rebound and war in Ukraine are driving emissions even higher.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0