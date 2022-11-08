Read full article on original website
‘Winter House:’ How to watch new episodes on Bravo
To celebrate the Toms last night, the housemates throw a euphoric party that turns up the heat on a new episode of “Winter House” on Thursday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of the hit reality Bravo series will air every Thursday on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials when you sign up and Sling offers 50% off your first month.
‘The Big Brunch:’ How to watch new cooking series with Dan Levy on HBO Max
Emmy Winner Dan Levy created and hosts a new cooking competition series, “The Big Brunch,” that focuses on a meal that’s not quite breakfast and not quite lunch but, comes with a slice of cantaloupe at the end. “The Big Brunch” will premiere its first three episodes...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
‘The Voice’: Former contestant Cara Brindisi to perform, answer questions on live stream
Former contestant on “The Voice” and Worcester resident Cara Brindisi will be hosting a live performance and Q&A session with fans on Instagram Thursday. WATCH “THE VOICE” ON STREAMING PLATFORMS PEACOCK AND FUBOTV FOR FREE. On Wednesday, the former season 22 contestant announced on Facebook her...
‘Jeopardy!’ star Matt Amodio with new announcement among Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on “Jeopardy!” and back with a new announcement. The “Jeopardy!” champion made his return to the show on the Tournament of Champions. On Tuesday, Amodio played a no-stakes exhibition game against 40-game winner Amy Schneider and 23-game winner Mattea Roach. On Thursday, he will compete in the tournament semifinals, playing against two winners of the quarterfinals.
