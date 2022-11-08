ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Syracuse.com

Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings

Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
atozsports.com

Bills: Sean McDermott shuts down reporters during Josh Allen update

The Buffalo Bills and their beloved fans have been waiting for an update on Josh Allen since the end of the Jets game. Allen suffered an elbow injury in the closing moments of their 20-17 loss. After days of worrying and wondering, the fans finally have some answers. Head Coach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?

A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
News 4 Buffalo

Bills newcomer talks impact of Bills organization

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills Make Me Wanna Give — and this week, we’re talking to a Buffalo newcomer, who is starting to realize the impact the Bills organization makes on the community. Rookie Kaiir Elam is getting his feet wet, giving back as often as he can. I met up with him recently […]
