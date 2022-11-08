Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
Identifying Three Games That Will be the Toughest for the 49ers
These three games in the second half of the season will prove to be a tough matchup for the 49ers.
49ers use bye week to get healthy for 2nd half of season
When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual
49ers mailbag: How will McCaffrey and Mitchell split touches? Is Danny Gray in the doghouse? Did SF draft the right QB?
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a bye week, so they should be healthier and more rested. I sure am. But then again, I'm always ready to go. I barely remember the NFC Championship Game because I had Covid. But I still wrote my stories and tweeted as I always do. You just don't find that level of ability, determination and fortitude. Not to mention that I do it with such great humility.
49ers Midseason Awards: Offense
The San Francisco 49ers are set to return from their bye week to face the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Week 10, marking the beginning of a favorable second-half travel schedule as they have four home games in five weeks. Standing at 4-4 at the bye week, the...
ESPN
49ers CB Jason Verrett suffers season-ending Achilles injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Midway through the San Francisco 49ers' Wednesday afternoon practice, cornerback Jason Verrett fell to the ground and reached for his left leg in obvious pain. A lively post-bye practice for the Niners came to a crushing halt as players and coaches looked on, fearing that Verrett,...
Nick Bosa: 49ers are well-positioned to make a second-half run
Nick Bosa is confident that the San Francisco 49ers are well-positioned to make a playoff run in the second half of the season. The talented pass rusher knows his team is exiting its bye week healthier and hungrier. The 49ers expect to get back several stars, names like Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell on offense, and Azeez Al-Shaair and (maybe soon) Arik Armstead on defense.
Why DeAngelo Hall, several other analysts pick the 49ers to win the NFC West
NFL.com analysts made their playoff predictions. Twenty, including names like DeAngelo Hall, Brian Baldinger, and Maurice Jones-Drew, picked the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC West, earning a home playoff game. Five analysts, including David Carr and Marc Sessler, went with the Seattle Seahawks. With its 4-4 record, San...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo leads this active streak among NFL QBs
According to the official Twitter account for the NFL on CBS, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo owns the longest active streak of consecutive games with a passer rating over 80.0. His 17 games lead the pack, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith coming in second with 12 and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow coming in third with eight.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel: Christian McCaffrey adds ‘even more fire to this offense’
The addition of versatile running back Christian McCaffrey adds so much to the San Francisco 49ers offense. The unit's full potential was on display against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey accounted for half of the team's total yards while scoring a rushing touchdown, a receiving one, and even tossing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan discusses Brandon Aiyuk’s improvement, the loss of Jeff Wilson Jr.
Each of Brandon Aiyuk's last three outings produced six or more catches for 81-or-more yards. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver has scored three touchdowns during that span and is on pace for his first NFL season surpassing 1,000 receiving yards. It wasn't long ago that Aiyuk's head coach, Kyle...
49ers Notebook: ‘Somber mood’ following Verrett injury; Lance update; Mitchell’s role after McCaffrey trade
San Francisco 49ers players struggled to finish Wednesday's practice after Jason Verrett went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. Injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career have plagued the cornerback. He's had only two healthy seasons, and the latest injury was heartbreaking for the teammates who watched him battle back from last year's torn ACL.
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Chargers Week 10 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
49ers-Chargers Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam miss another practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Thursday's most significant news was the 49ers announcing that cornerback Jason Verrett tore his Achilles during Wednesday's practice, ending his season. Yet another devastating injury for the defensive back that has endured so many over his career. He will return to the injured reserve list.
San Francisco 49ers laying a TD at home to the Los Angeles Chargers - Week 10, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers emerge out of the bye with improving health and high expectations for the second half of the season. The Niners will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Levi's on Sunday night football as sizeable favorites. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
Exclusive: 49ers’ Deebo Samuel talks fatherhood, relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey and Jeff Wilson Jr. trades
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is allowing fans a peek into his personal life via the new "O Films" for Overtime series, sponsored by GMC. The multi-episode series chronicles Samuel's life both on and off the field. Nothing is spared, with Samuel's highly-publicized contract negotiations and previous trade request discussions at the forefront of the series.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
Yardbarker
49ers vs Chargers: Players to Watch in Win Streak Hope
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the LA Chargers in Sunday Night Football. In this 49ers vs Chargers matchup up, there is a lot to watch for. Both these teams have lost more games than may have been expected going into the season. Here are three San Francisco players to watch in the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.
NBC Sports
Kittle dismisses 49ers having ‘too many mouths to feed’ issue
SANTA CLARA -- Time and time again, no matter the sport, perceived "super teams" have failed to meet expectations. Injuries always are a roadblock. Sometimes chemistry combusts instead of forming the perfect potion. Problems also can arise from there simply being one ball, making it impossible to make everyone happy.
49ers-Chargers: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 10 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers return to action this week to host the Los Angeles Chargers on NBC's Sunday Night Football. This matchup marks the 16th meeting all-time between the two teams and just the second time that the Chargers have visited Levi's Stadium in the regular season. Before the team's...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0