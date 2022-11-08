ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

Why it wasn’t difficult for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel to say goodbye to Jeff Wilson Jr.

Change is part of the NFL. It's a business. Most players learn that quickly. If it isn't you being moved around the league, it is someone with whom you have grown close. On October 20, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. That prompted the Miami Dolphins to call the Niners about Jeff Wilson Jr. On November 1, the day of the trade deadline, the 49ers agreed to send Wilson to the Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers mailbag: How will McCaffrey and Mitchell split touches? Is Danny Gray in the doghouse? Did SF draft the right QB?

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a bye week, so they should be healthier and more rested. I sure am. But then again, I'm always ready to go. I barely remember the NFC Championship Game because I had Covid. But I still wrote my stories and tweeted as I always do. You just don't find that level of ability, determination and fortitude. Not to mention that I do it with such great humility.
49erswebzone

49ers Midseason Awards: Offense

The San Francisco 49ers are set to return from their bye week to face the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium in Week 10, marking the beginning of a favorable second-half travel schedule as they have four home games in five weeks. Standing at 4-4 at the bye week, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

49ers CB Jason Verrett suffers season-ending Achilles injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Midway through the San Francisco 49ers' Wednesday afternoon practice, cornerback Jason Verrett fell to the ground and reached for his left leg in obvious pain. A lively post-bye practice for the Niners came to a crushing halt as players and coaches looked on, fearing that Verrett,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Nick Bosa: 49ers are well-positioned to make a second-half run

Nick Bosa is confident that the San Francisco 49ers are well-positioned to make a playoff run in the second half of the season. The talented pass rusher knows his team is exiting its bye week healthier and hungrier. The 49ers expect to get back several stars, names like Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell on offense, and Azeez Al-Shaair and (maybe soon) Arik Armstead on defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo leads this active streak among NFL QBs

According to the official Twitter account for the NFL on CBS, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo owns the longest active streak of consecutive games with a passer rating over 80.0. His 17 games lead the pack, with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith coming in second with 12 and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow coming in third with eight.
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: ‘Somber mood’ following Verrett injury; Lance update; Mitchell’s role after McCaffrey trade

San Francisco 49ers players struggled to finish Wednesday's practice after Jason Verrett went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. Injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career have plagued the cornerback. He's had only two healthy seasons, and the latest injury was heartbreaking for the teammates who watched him battle back from last year's torn ACL.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Chargers Injury Report: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam miss another practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 10 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Thursday's most significant news was the 49ers announcing that cornerback Jason Verrett tore his Achilles during Wednesday's practice, ending his season. Yet another devastating injury for the defensive back that has endured so many over his career. He will return to the injured reserve list.
SANTA CLARA, CA
49erswebzone

Exclusive: 49ers’ Deebo Samuel talks fatherhood, relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo, Christian McCaffrey and Jeff Wilson Jr. trades

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is allowing fans a peek into his personal life via the new "O Films" for Overtime series, sponsored by GMC. The multi-episode series chronicles Samuel's life both on and off the field. Nothing is spared, with Samuel's highly-publicized contract negotiations and previous trade request discussions at the forefront of the series.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers vs Chargers: Players to Watch in Win Streak Hope

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against the LA Chargers in Sunday Night Football. In this 49ers vs Chargers matchup up, there is a lot to watch for. Both these teams have lost more games than may have been expected going into the season. Here are three San Francisco players to watch in the 49ers vs Chiefs matchup.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle dismisses 49ers having ‘too many mouths to feed’ issue

SANTA CLARA -- Time and time again, no matter the sport, perceived "super teams" have failed to meet expectations. Injuries always are a roadblock. Sometimes chemistry combusts instead of forming the perfect potion. Problems also can arise from there simply being one ball, making it impossible to make everyone happy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy