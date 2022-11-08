Read full article on original website
Related
Sunnyside Police Chief Fired
(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent
Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
Richland father arrested for negligence, manslaughter in drowning of one-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — When detectives found an alleged pattern of negligence, they arrested the father of a one-year-old child who drowned in a bathtub in late October. According to investigators from the Richland Police Department, officers and medics from the Richland Fire Department rushed to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on October 28, 2022 following reports that a one-year-old child might...
KIMA TV
Police Departments in Yakima County seeking ARPA funds for 'Flock Cameras'
Following the success the Yakima Police Department's seen with 'Flock Cameras', law enforcement agencies across Yakima County are wanting these cameras installed. The Yakima Police Department has had them since April and tells us the cameras have helped tremendously. For example: the cameras helped YPD recover 267 stolen vehicles, which...
nbcrightnow.com
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.
KIMA TV
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail
Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
nbcrightnow.com
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two people arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
PENDLETON – On Thursday afternoon, a Pendleton Police Department patrol officer observed a silver 2015 Honda Accord in the area of Stillman Park. The officer recognized the vehicle as being a confirmed stolen vehicle from a case being investigated by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department from earlier in the day. Before the officer could turn around on the vehicle, it fled the area.
KIMA TV
Man killed in Outlook Tuesday night, deputies suspect gang-related homicide
OUTLOOK, Wash.-- A man was killed Tuesday night after a shooting in Outlook, deputies say. Deputies say they were sent to Sunnyside Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a report of a gunshot victim. They say the shooting happened near the intersection of Price Rd. and Outlook Rd. in Outlook.
KXL
Police Chief In Washington State City Fired
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco
PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
yaktrinews.com
Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for man accused of shooting man in West Valley road-rage incident
A 22-year-old Yakima man accused of shooting a man who was with his ex-girlfriend on West Nob Hill Boulevard on Friday is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail. While Ryan Cole Slavens has no prior felony convictions, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan said a bail hold was warranted based on witness accounts and police reports of the incident in West Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
Pasco medics revived suspected assault victim, 24, who later died at hospital
PASCO, Wash. — Hours after she was found unconscious, a woman died from injuries consistent with a serious assault on Sunday evening, launching a homicide investigation in Franklin County. According to a social media alert from the Pasco Police Department, officers found the 24-year-old woman near the intersection of W Hopkins St & Rd 28 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday,...
Andy Miller gives advice to the Benton County Prosecutor Elect
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — In the race between Eric Eisinger and Ryan Lukson for Benton County Prosecutor, we’re entering territory we haven’t seen in the county since the 80s. Prosecuting Attorney for the last 36 years for Benton County, Andy Miller is not up for reelection. Miller is the longest tenured county employee, as well as the longest tenured prosecutor...
Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco
Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now. Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco. Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was...
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
Comments / 0