ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
profootballnetwork.com

Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make the Most Sense

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
ALABAMA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?

The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that Frank Reich had been fired. Then came the bombshell that Jeff Saturday would replace him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Saints taking a page out of one contenders book with recent move

The New Orleans Saints are struggling, again. however, they made a recent move that could potentially help in the long run. The Saints are taking a page out of the Kansas City Chiefs playbook. Almost literally. New Orleans is signing former Chiefs running back Derrick Gore, per Nick Underhill. Gore...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy