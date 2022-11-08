Read full article on original website
Central US faces heavy rain, severe weather as storm system moves in
Severe weather set to impact the central U.S. Monday will bring risks of heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes from the Southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley.
Northwest to be socked with snow, rain as Plains sees thunderstorms
Severe weather is forecast across the Plains through Friday, bringing the possibility of hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Meanwhile, the Northwest will see snow.
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolinas brace for fierce winds, rough surf and rain dump from Caribbean storm
A weather disturbance in the Caribbean Sea could bring “gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion” to much of the southeastern U.S. coast next week, National Hurricane Center officials warned Sunday. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the system was dumping disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northeastern...
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-08 03:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-08 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility to one half mile or less at times.
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain, storms and gusty wind to Maryland Friday. WJZ's First Alert team has declared Friday an Alert Day. Prepare for a wet commute both ways, with temps peaking near 70 Friday afternoon. Nicole is weakening over the Florida Panhandle and South Georgia Thursday night and will become a remnant low pressure across the South Carolinas upstate on Friday. The low pressure will track up the East Coast through Saturday bringing the threat of locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a low-end tornado threat into Friday night. Throughout the day, gusty winds will be...
Risk of severe storms for the South
Two air masses will collide today creating a risk of severe storms across the south, including tornadoes. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
