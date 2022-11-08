ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 3

Related
Reason.com

Nevada Voters Could Smash the Two-Party Duopoly

Voters in Nevada on Tuesday will have an opportunity to radically overhaul how elections in the state work—and to guarantee more political competition in the future. Voters everywhere else might want to take note. A proposed constitutional amendment on the Nevada ballot would do away with party-specific primary elections...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up almost 90% of the state population,  announced they did not have the resources to process the mail ballots that were received on Election Day via the […] The post It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Here’s where the polls stand in some key 2022 Senate races

With the pathway to the Senate narrowed to a handful of battleground states, Republicans and Democrats are looking to polls to make sense of their odds of taking the majority in the upper chamber on Tuesday. While polling hasn’t always been reflective of actual voter turnout and many of these...
NEVADA STATE
Advocate

Nevada GOP Attorney General Candidate Defends Use of Anti-Trans Slur

Sigal Chattah, the Republican nominee for Nevada attorney general, is defending and doubling down on her use of an anti-transgender slur. In late September, Chattah drew criticism for using the t word (The Advocate won’t use the full term, but be warned, it’s used in the video below) and for saying there should be “a lot less” trans people. Then recently, Las Vegas TV interviewer Brian Loftus asked her about her use of the term, which she has defended because, she said, it’s used in books and movies.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada could decide control of Congress with multiple seats in play

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A lot of attention is on the state of Nevada as multiple House and Senate seats remain in play with control of Congress on the line. Nevada has earned a reputation as being a swing state but in recent years Democrats have racked up more wins than losses. Currently, they control 3 of the state’s 4 House seats. They also control the silver state’s Senate seats. However, political experts tell the Washington News Bureau that this year Republicans have gained an edge as redistricting redistributed Democratic voters. They have the potential, based on election results, to flip all House seats red and flip one Senate seat too.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Too early to call Nevada governor for Sisolak or Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor’s race wouldn’t be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win. “We don’t know anything yet,” Lombardo told cheering supporters at a Republican party at a Las Vegas casino-resort. He noted he was also marking his 60th birthday, and called the race with Sisolak “razor thin.” The last polling sites in the state closed in Las Vegas and Reno after 9 p.m. Tuesday, and Sisolak soon told election night supporters at the Encore resort on the Las Vegas Strip they could go home because the race was too close to call. “We said it was going to be close and it is,” Sisolak said. ”We ask you to please be patient. We need to make sure every single vote is counted. When that job is done, I believe we’re going to win this thing.”
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues

(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
NEVADA STATE
Mashed

What Even Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

You may have heard of chipped beef, and you may have heard of chopped ham. But have you ever heard of chipped chopped ham? Sometimes it seems like there are more varieties of ham products out there than there are trees in the forest. There's country ham and spiral ham; there's Taylor Ham pork roll and Spam; and who could forget about scrapple? But surprisingly enough, scrapple isn't the only pork scrap product to come out of Pennsylvania (via S. Clyde Weaver). Scrapple is a Pennsylvania Dutch specialty, but Pittsburgh is the home of ham barbecue, which is made with chipped chopped ham (via Good Food Pittsburgh).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

Mashed

147K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy