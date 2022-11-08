Most candidates to greet voters at polling sites; more than 21K have already cast ballots in 5-county area

More than 21,000 votes have already been cast in the five-county area for today’s General Election in North Carolina.

Early voting for the election ended Saturday but absentee mail-in ballots can still be returned by 5 p.m. today.

According to N.C. State Board of Elections data, 2,260 votes already had been cast in Camden County as of early Monday. That figure included 2,166 one-stop votes cast through Saturday and another 94 mail-in ballots that had been received and counted through Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Elsewhere, 9,009 early and mail-in votes have been cast in Pasquotank County; 3,409 early and absentee mail-in ballots have been cast in Chowan County; 3,950 have been cast in Currituck County; and 2,832 have been cast in Perquimans County.

Statewide, more than 2.1 million absentee ballots — both one-stop and mail-in — have been cast in today’s election. That’s just over 29% of all registered voters, election data show.

Compared to absentee voting for the general election four years ago, roughly 110,000 more voters have cast ballots for today’s election. That includes nearly twice as many absentee mail-in ballots.

Polls for today’s General Election opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Most area candidates on today’s ballot reached Monday said they planned to campaign at as many polling sites as possible.

“I plan on visiting every precinct. I also have volunteers at all nine precincts,” said Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten, a Republican who is seeking re-election to a second term.

Wooten’s Democratic opponent, Eddie Graham, also plans to campaign at all polling sites.

“I’ll be going from precinct to precinct,” said Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department. “I’ll be working on turning out people to vote. I think a lot of people have turned out already in early voting. We need more to turn out on Election Day.”

Local candidates for state House and state Senate seats also plan to campaign at as many polling sites as possible today.

“I will be floating (throughout) counties tomorrow,” said state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, who is being challenged by Republican Bill Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasqutoank Sheriff’s Office, in the 5th state House District.

Discussing his get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of today’s election, Hunter said his campaign canvassed neighborhoods, advertised in local papers, made phone calls to registered voters, and marched with students to the polls.

“Overall we did a great job getting our message out,” Hunter said. “Now it’s the people’s job to go the polls to vote for the candidate of their choice.”

Hunter said he’s confident most 5th District voters will choose him.

“I’m confident that I will return to Raleigh in January to continue working for the district and bringing home vital resources to the region,” he said.

In the 3rd Senate District race, state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, said he planned to visit various polling sites across the 10-county district. He said his first stop would be the Currituck Board of Elections office for early voting numbers.

Asked how he was feeling heading into the election, Hanig said the “race is really close.”

“I believe it will be decided within 1,500 votes, with about 72,000 votes cast,” he said. “It is a turnout election like I have been saying from day one.”

Hanig’s opponent, Democrat Valerie Jordan, also said she planned to visit multiple polling sites across the 3rd District.

“We have a strong network of supporters to get out the vote in all 10 counties of the district,” she said of her get-out-the-vote efforts. “We will watch the results surrounded by friends and family in my home, Warren County.”

Asked how she felt about the race heading into election day, Jordan said she was “confident” the voters of the 3rd District will make the right choice.

“I am proud to have run our campaign focused on the issues affecting everyday folks in our areas, not on dirty political tricks,” she said. “I look forward to learning the outcome of the election, and I thank people for their support.”

Two candidates for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education reached Monday are planning different campaigning approaches on Election Day.

Incumbent George Archuleta, seeking re-election to one of two Outside City Limits seats on the ballot, said he plans to visit as many polling sites as possible.

“I will be going to all voting sites and my son-in-law will be helping me,” he said. “I will try to answer questions if people have any. I just want to introduce myself (to voters).”

Tony Sawyer, who is challenging for one of the Outside City Limits seats, said he will not be campaigning today because “I will be working.”

“My focus has not changed,” Sawyer said. “That is to listen to any ECPPS employee no matter what their position, and to carry their ideas or concerns to the board and to the administration no matter what the concern may be. My voice will be heard.”