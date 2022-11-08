Read full article on original website
sent-trib.com
Battle of Woods set for an encore
Two familiar foes will be facing each other Friday at Bowling Green High School’s Bobcat Stadium. The 13th week is guaranteed to be an unlucky week for either Eastwood or Elmwood. The annual Battle of the Woods between Eastwood and Elmwood has been played 64 times with Eastwood enjoying...
sent-trib.com
Jackets to face a physical Liberty team
PERRYSBURG — During the Division I regional playoffs, Northern Lakes League champion Perrysburg (11-1), ranked 10th in the final Associated Press state poll, might as well be playing in the Ohio Capital Conference. Two straight playoff games will be against OCC schools. After the Yellow Jackets disposed of Findlay...
bgfalconmedia.com
Time to Pay Falcon Football Some Respect
If you would have told me after the debacle that was BGSU Football’s seven overtime loss to FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, that they would be tied for first place in the MAC East Division with three games left in the regular season, I would have laughed at you. But...
Watch: Terrible College Football Trick Play Attempt Goes Viral
Wednesday night MACtion has yet again delivered with some midweek excitement. During this evening's matchup between Kent State and Bowling Green, the Golden Flashes attempted a wild trick play on 3rd-and-8 from the 13-yard-line. Quarterback Collin Schlee faked like he was walking off the field as he barked over at...
wktn.com
Two Schools in Region Still in OHSAA Football Playoffs
A couple of schools in our region remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local will take on Versailles Wapakoneta. Allen East will play New Madison Tri-Village at Bellefontaine. The Regional Semifinal games will kick-off at 7 this Saturday evening.
13abc.com
Head-on crash wrecks pick-up truck used to plow veterans’ driveways
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A head-on crash caught on camera shows more than just an accident. It shows one man’s plans to plow this winter going out the window. “It’s real easy for me with a plow. Back up, drop the plow, hit the gas pedal,” explained Brad McClure. He’s known throughout his neighborhood for plowing out driveways as an act of service.
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
Man shot, dies in north Toledo apartment hallway; police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and a homicide is under investigation Wednesday in north Toledo. Toledo police officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Locust Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found Erek Evans, 32, in an apartment hallway, a Toledo police report claims.
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
sent-trib.com
In front of huge crowd, BG Council passes changes to anti-discrimination ordinance
A controversial ordinance protecting reproductive healthcare decisions and adding onto Bowling Green’s anti-discrimination law was adopted by council on Monday. A divided and passionate crowd of over 100 spoke both for and against the ordinance and amendments, which were spearheaded by Councilman Nick Rubando. The issue was first introduced last month and received its third and final reading on Monday.
Three boats capsize in Lake Erie, 7 fishermen rescued near Toledo
JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three boats capsized Saturday while on Lake Erie in Northwest Ohio, leading to the rescue of seven fishermen. According to a news release from Jerusalem Township, four boat captains, along with the township’s fire department, the Coast Guard, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Oregon Fire and Rescue and state officials all were involved the in the rescues Saturday.
13abc.com
Defiance man’s life changed after being hospitalized for nearly 300 days following COVID-19
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - 47-year-old Jarod Kammeyer was first taken to the hospital on November 16th, 2020. He and his wife Cristina had no idea it would be almost 300 days until he came back home. “They told me that he would never walk again, that he would never come...
sent-trib.com
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
13abc.com
Toledoans express how they’d spend the $1.9 billion Powerball
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the Powerball drawing, some lucky person could have just become the world’s newest billionaire. The $1.9 billion dollar jackpot is more money than a lot of people could ever imagine having, let alone spending. Many people around the city of Toledo say they would...
