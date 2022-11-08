Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Tonko beats Joy in NY-20
Congressman Paul Tonko beat out his Republican opponent Liz Joy. Tonko represents the 20th Congressional District which includes Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs and Amsterdam. He’s held a congressional seat since 2009. The congressman says he’s excited to be re-elected and says he will continue using his background as...
WNYT
Stefanik wins fifth term representing North Country in Congress
Rep. Elise Stefanik has been elected to a fifth term in New York’s 21st Congressional District, defeating Democratic challenger Matt Castelli. The district serves northern New York. Stefanik had told NewsChannel 13 earlier this year she was concerned about issues including inflation, taxes and the news of student loan...
'Least of two evils.' Why swing voters in Pa. backed Democrats in a midterm destined for the GOP
Distaste for former President Donald Trump and wariness about the GOP's rightward shift led many swing voters in Pennsylvania to back Democrats.
Comments / 0