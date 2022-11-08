Stonehill Skyhawks (0-2) at Army Black Knights (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Army Black Knights after Max Zegarowski scored 25 points in Stonehill's 102-95 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Army finished 15-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points...

EASTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO