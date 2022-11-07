ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Celebrity 2022 viewers shocked at Owen Warner's royal blunder in chat with Mike Tindall

By Mariana Cerqueira
 3 days ago

The celebs have started chatting on I'm a Celebrity 2022 but someone doesn't quite know they have a royal among them...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXz5q_0j2L7Kuo00
(Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is finally underway, now that all the celeb campers have arrived in the jungle. But while most people are aware that a member of the royal family is part of the line-up this year, someone is still oblivious — we're looking at you, Owen Warner.

As they get settled in their new home for the next few weeks, the celebs started to get to know each other. When they started talking about their families back home, Mike Tindall got asked how he met his wife, Zara Tindall — who's, of course, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and niece of King Charles III.

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe was the one asking the questions to find out how one comes across royals in real life, well aware that Mike is part of the Royal Family. However, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner didn't quite know who he was dealing with, much to the amusement of viewers at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzFeo_0j2L7Kuo00
(Image credit: ITV)

As Mike explained that he met Zara in Sidney during the 2003 Rugby World Cup, Owen asked: "Is she Australian?"

One viewer wrote: "Cue fans Owen not knowing Mike is married to a royal #ImACeleb".

"#ImACeleb so Mike where did you meet your wife Zara? I met her here in Sydney. Is she Australian asks a camp mate (Owen??). Bless him!!!", another said.

A third added: "The British Public after Owen asked Mike if his wife is Australian".

#ImACeleb so Mike where did you meet your wife Zara? I met her here in Sydney. Is she Australian asks a camp mate (Owen??). Bless him!!!November 7, 2022

The British Public after Owen asked Mike if his wife is Australian#ImACelebrity #ImACelebrity #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere #Imaceleb2022 pic.twitter.com/FiaAqaAlCoNovember 7, 2022

Others anticipated him having no idea who the other contestants on I'm a Celebrity 2022 will be, especially if former Health Secretary Matt Hancock joins them in the jungle.

"Why do I get the feeling Owen isn’t going to know who Matt Hancock and the other camp mates are gonna have to explain who he is and what he’s done #ImACeleb", another said.

Why do I get the feeling Owen isn’t going to know who Matt Hancock and the other camp mates are gonna have to explain who he is and what he’s done #ImACelebNovember 7, 2022

And it's not just the viewers catching on to Owen's obliviousness. After believing that Chris Moyles used to be a dancer, the former Radio 1 DJ confessed he was beginning to see this as a fun way to make time go faster at camp. Stay tuned to see what other lies Owen will believe...

Mariana is Editor of My Imperfect Life. She has previously worked for titles including woman&home and Goodto. She was nominated for AOP Digital Journalist of the Year in 2020, and for New Digital Talent of the Year at the 2016 PPA Digital Awards. She’s mildly obsessed with reality TV (Love Island memes and Selling Sunset included) and spends far too much time checking her horoscope.

WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

