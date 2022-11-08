Broadway Dallas Hosts Spotlight Dinner in Celebration of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY

Presley Duyck performs at Broadway Dallas Spotlight Dinner Thomas Garza

On Thursday, October 13, the elegance of Professor Higgins’ English townhouse found its equal in the historic Bertram Hill designed home of Clare and Cal Chaney on Dallas’ historic Swiss Avenue. Ticketed guests enjoyed a Spotlight Dinner benefiting Broadway Dallas in anticipation of the upcoming performance of Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. The premise of the series, generously sponsored by PNC Bank, is for patrons to experience exclusive dinners in beautiful Dallas homes or venues, each showcasing a specific Broadway Dallas production.

The evening, imagined and executed by Hamilton A Sneed of HAS Events, began with Dallas native Logan Lowery on the front porch serenading arriving guests as he sang “On the Street Where You Live”. Upon entering the home English garden inspired canapés and Pimm’s Cup cocktails were served, and guests strolled through enchanting rooms filled with cherished, antiques and theatrical memories. There was lots of chatter about the Betty Buckley room! As guests moved into the backyard, Ken Novice, Broadway Dallas President and CEO gave a toast to welcome guests and thank the Chaney’s for generously welcoming Broadway Dallas supporters into their lovely home.

Broadway Dallas' Ken Novice thanks Clare and Cal Chaney for hosting Thomas Garza

Decked in black and white cocktail, a nod to the Royal Ascot scene of MY FAIR LADY, each guest received a pair of binoculars as they watched former Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theater Award students Emery Gray and Logan Lowery along with performers Gena Loe, J. Alex Langley, Michael Alonzo, Natassia Dominique, Presley Duyck and Spencer LaBoda perform “Ascot Gavotte”. Once back inside, a mélange of English classic courses, accompanied by HALL wines provided a feast befitting the elite. The finale of the evening was a serenade of “I Could Have Danced All Night” from Eliza Doolittle (performed by Presley Duyck) as guests toasted to the effortless sophistication, wit, and elegance of a smashing, positively dashing, spectacle of an ev’ning. In attendance were Kymberley Scalia, Margaret Coughlin, Lynn Fisher, Jane McGarry, Phillipe Volcy, Jim Pitts, Harriet Jeffers and Sandy & Steve Watson.

Tickets for Broadway Dallas’ remaining fall 2022 Spotlight Dinner is themed around the show SIX. Tickets are $450 a seat with proceeds benefiting artistic and educational excellence at Broadway Dallas including programs in classrooms and throughout the community that serve more than 40,000 students and families each year.