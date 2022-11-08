ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Kent County investigating election night public reporting disruption

ElectionReporting.com is a service provided by Kent County at accesskent.com. “For the public for interactive use and understanding the election results down to the precinct level.”. Lisa Posthumus Lyons is Kent County Clerk. “You may have noticed that was taken offline around Midnight.”. That’s Midnight on election night as precincts...
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
County administrator explains proposed office moves to Dumont Lake

After the Martin Township Board last month adopted a resolution opposing the proposed relocation of the offices of treasurer, drain commissioner and register of deeds, Allegan County Administrator Rob Sarro paid a visit at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sarro was present to try to explain the plans to moves the...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
Memorial luncheon slated Saturday for Frances Tuttle

Frances E. Tuttle, 86, of Hopkins died Oct. 24 in Wyoming, Mich., after a series of health complications. Born July 18, 1936, in Grand Rapids to Royal and Helen (Beebe) Daugherty, she moved to Hopkins in 1962 and married William Tuttle on Nov. 2 of that year. William died in March 2016.
