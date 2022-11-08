Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Incumbents defeated as 3 newcomers will join Grand Rapids City Commission
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids will have three new faces on its seven-member city commission. Two incumbent city commissioners faced challenges Tuesday, Nov. 8, and were both defeated. In the Third Ward race – left open by term-limited Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear – another newcomer also won.
wgvunews.org
Kent County investigating election night public reporting disruption
ElectionReporting.com is a service provided by Kent County at accesskent.com. “For the public for interactive use and understanding the election results down to the precinct level.”. Lisa Posthumus Lyons is Kent County Clerk. “You may have noticed that was taken offline around Midnight.”. That’s Midnight on election night as precincts...
See how school board candidates backed by conservative Ottawa Impact group fared in election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative grassroots group that backed the candidates who ousted Republican incumbents on the Ottawa County Board of Commission and secured a majority of seats saw similar success Tuesday in school board races. The group Ottawa Impact in its post August primary press release said...
3 newcomers to replace incumbents on Rockford school board
ROCKFORD, MI – There will be three new faces on the Rockford Board of Education next year after three incumbent candidates lost challenges by newcomers in Tuesday’s general election. Only one of four incumbent candidates was reelected, Jarrod Folsom, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to unofficial election results...
Four candidates elected to the West Ottawa school board
HOLLAND, MI — Voters in the West Ottawa Public School District cast their ballots Tuesday for four seats on the school’s board of education. Five candidates were up for the seats, all of which are four-year terms. Darrin Duistermars, Lynn Rutan, Randy Schipper and Jim Otteman garnered the...
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
State Rep. Matt Hall tapped as new GOP House leader
State. Rep. Matt Hall of Comstock Township will be the Republican caucus leader for the 2023-2024 legislative term.
State Rep. Rachel Hood wins 81st state House seat over Lynn Afendoulis
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, has won the race for the state’s 81st House District. With 55% of the vote, Hood beat former state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids, 26,167 to 20,835, according to the unofficial results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
townbroadcast.com
County administrator explains proposed office moves to Dumont Lake
After the Martin Township Board last month adopted a resolution opposing the proposed relocation of the offices of treasurer, drain commissioner and register of deeds, Allegan County Administrator Rob Sarro paid a visit at Wednesday night’s meeting. Sarro was present to try to explain the plans to moves the...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Muskegon judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, facing domestic violence charges, loses race
Jason Kolkema, the judicial candidate who was captured on camera apparently whipping his girlfriend with a belt this summer, lost in a landslide election Tuesday — defeated by a woman who took 72% of the vote. Attorney Jenny L. McNeill handily defeated Kolkema 40,834 votes to 15,880, according to Muskegon County’s election results...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Dixon says it's 'gonna be a late night for us,' wasn't ready to concede in speech prior to AP calling the race
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon says she’s not ready to throw in the towel yet, despite early returns showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a lead late Tuesday night.
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
wmuk.org
WMUK reporters covering a Republican watch party were suddenly told to leave
The ejection happened around 10:15 pm after reporters Jodi Miesen and Cori Osterman had been at the party for about two hours, talking with attendees including Sackett, in what looked to be an ordinary evening at a watch party. Attendees – there were about 70 around 10 p.m. – appeared...
Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
townbroadcast.com
Memorial luncheon slated Saturday for Frances Tuttle
Frances E. Tuttle, 86, of Hopkins died Oct. 24 in Wyoming, Mich., after a series of health complications. Born July 18, 1936, in Grand Rapids to Royal and Helen (Beebe) Daugherty, she moved to Hopkins in 1962 and married William Tuttle on Nov. 2 of that year. William died in March 2016.
Fillmore Complex in Ottawa County without power, not impacting Election Day operations
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power. In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage. Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect...
Voters reject proposed increase to Kalamazoo County operating millage
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Voters in Kalamazoo County opted against increasing the tax rate levied to fund the county’s general operating expenses, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. The proposed 4.85-mill tax would have been levied for a period of 20 years beginning in 2023, if...
Comments / 0