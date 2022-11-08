ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 Towns: NJ Residents Give Police a Key to Their House

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Considers Special Note on License of Drivers With Autism

A proposed law advancing through the New Jersey Legislature aims to improve interactions between law enforcement and individuals with autism and other communication disorders. Under the bill, these individuals would have the option to add a special note to their driver's license or non-driver identification card, that would indicate that they've been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or another communication issue.
Election Results: Gov. DeSantis Wins Re-election in FL

WASHINGTON — Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden’s presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger...
FLORIDA STATE
Election Day Attacks: NJ Keeps Eye on Polling Places, Misinformation, Power Grid

Security is being beefed up on a number of fronts for Tuesday’s election in New Jersey. While law enforcement officials will be on standby for any reported problems at polling locations, a small army of technology experts at the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell will be monitoring online activity for any signs of trouble.
First Monkeypox-related Death Reported in NJ

TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Election 2022: The House Races to Watch in NJ

TRENTON – After all the advertisements aired, money spent, hands shook and debates held, the congressional races to watch in New Jersey this week remain in the same pecking order they were after the primary five months ago. The House seat most likely to flip parties remains the 7th...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ is Moving, But Where? And Who’s Moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
