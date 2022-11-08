Read full article on original website
Murphy Changes His Mind About NJ Bear Hunt After Scary Encounters and Backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
$7 Million Scam: PA Man Admits Bank Fraud Conspiracy That Operated in South Jersey
Federal authorities say a man from Pennsylvania has admitted his role in a bank fraud conspiracy that targeted a dozen different financial institutions in South Jersey and beyond. 57-year-old Muritala Adeowo of Lansdowne, PA, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank...
Red Trickle in NJ: Republicans Flip Another Seat as Malinowski Concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
Christie or Murphy for President? NJ Says Don’t Bother
How about another White House run for Chris Christie?. New Jersey voters say don't bother. A new poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University shows little to no encouragement from New Jersey Democrats and Republicans for the current or former governors to seek the highest office in the land. Just 30% of...
Proposed NJ Law Defines ‘Central Jersey’ — Some Surprised By What’s Missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
NJ election results: How voters decided most-watched races
New Jersey 101.5 is following live election results for the four most-watched congressional races, which could decide whether Republicans take back control of the House of Representatives. Scroll down to see the hot races in the Garden State. New Jersey voters returned incumbents to Congress in most of the state's...
Prosecutor: Marlton, NJ, Man Charged in 120 MPH DWI Crash That Killed Restaurant Owner
Homicide charges have been filed against a man from Marlton who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a restaurant owner during a high-speed collision in Mount Laurel this past summer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 45-year-old Desmond Newberry has been charged...
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 Towns: NJ Residents Give Police a Key to Their House
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NJ Considers Special Note on License of Drivers With Autism
A proposed law advancing through the New Jersey Legislature aims to improve interactions between law enforcement and individuals with autism and other communication disorders. Under the bill, these individuals would have the option to add a special note to their driver's license or non-driver identification card, that would indicate that they've been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or another communication issue.
Election Results: Gov. DeSantis Wins Re-election in FL
WASHINGTON — Polls closed in two dozen states Tuesday night as the nation voted in the first midterm elections of Joe Biden’s presidency, with control of Congress, governorships and other key races hanging in the balance. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger...
Problem at the Polls in NJ Today? Here’s the Number to Call
My friend Tom Szymanski is the Executive Director of the NJGOP. He let me know about a special hotline staffed with experts and attorneys to handle complaints from voters if they encounter any obstacles at the polls. We know that there are irregularities, machines that don't work, and people told...
Election Day Attacks: NJ Keeps Eye on Polling Places, Misinformation, Power Grid
Security is being beefed up on a number of fronts for Tuesday’s election in New Jersey. While law enforcement officials will be on standby for any reported problems at polling locations, a small army of technology experts at the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell will be monitoring online activity for any signs of trouble.
Here’s Where Over $70M Was Spent on NJ Races For Congress
TRENTON – Congressional candidates in New Jersey have raised nearly $60 million and spent over $50 million in this two-year election cycle, which culminates with Tuesday’s election. Both numbers will wind up higher, as they reflect campaign activity through Oct. 19. On top of that, outside groups have...
First Monkeypox-related Death Reported in NJ
TRENTON – Monkeypox contributed to the death of a New Jersey resident last month, state health officials said Monday. It’s the first reported death in the state tied to monkeypox, and the 10th in the United States, since the current outbreak began in the spring. There have been 49 people hospitalized in the state due to the viral infection.
Election 2022: The House Races to Watch in NJ
TRENTON – After all the advertisements aired, money spent, hands shook and debates held, the congressional races to watch in New Jersey this week remain in the same pecking order they were after the primary five months ago. The House seat most likely to flip parties remains the 7th...
NJ Election Results: 600,000 Have Already Voted — A Look at the Trends
TRENTON – More than 600,000 New Jerseyans have already voted in the 2022 general election, and it’s possible that nearly one-fourth of those who ultimately cast ballots will do so without going to a polling place on Election Day itself. Democrats, who have embraced early voting in greater...
NJ is Moving, But Where? And Who’s Moving to NJ?
It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
NJ Phone Services Company Pays $100M Over ‘Junk fees’ Allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under the terms of...
Police Make Arrest After Threat Against NJ Synagogues — ‘Everyone remain vigilant’
A person believed to be responsible for making threats against synagogues in New Jersey was taken into custody by the FBI Thursday night. Interlaken police in Monmouth County reported via a Nixle alert that the person who made the threat was a "lone actor who is an extremist." The news came during a call with state faith based leaders.
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
