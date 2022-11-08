SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO