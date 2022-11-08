ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police investigating North Side gas station shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the elbow. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m, on Nov. 10, on East Mulberry Avenue, towards the North Side of town near Brackenridge Park. According to the police, the altercation started in a gas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Disabled postal workers claim they're being forced to park farther away

SAN ANTONIO – Controversy swirls at San Antonio’s mail processing plant as disabled workers say they’re being forced to park farther away while their supervisors get prime spots. The Trouble Shooters took the concerns straight to postal management who didn’t have much to say in response to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney

SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation

SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge

SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

