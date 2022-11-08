Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Police bodycam video of Councilman Clayton Perry released after alleged hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry was found at his home acting confused, after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday Night. Newly released body-camera footage from the San Antonio Police shows Councilman Perry incoherent, confused, and possibly inebriated. Earlier this week, Councilman Perry admitted he...
news4sanantonio.com
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating North Side gas station shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The police are investigating a shooting that left a man shot in the elbow. The shooting occurred around 4 p.m, on Nov. 10, on East Mulberry Avenue, towards the North Side of town near Brackenridge Park. According to the police, the altercation started in a gas...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seeking suspects who robbed West Side 7-Eleven and assaulted store employee
SAN ANTONIO – The Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a West Side 7-Eleven gas station. The robbery happened at around 2:00 a.m, on Nov. 9, at a 7-Eleven on U.S. Highway 90 West. According to the police, the suspects stole several items before attempting to flee...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for man who pulled gun on North Side hospital worker
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a woman in the parking lot of a North Side hospital. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Methodist ER Alamo Heights off East Basse Road near U.S. Highway 281. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Cameron Redus' family reaches settlement with UIW after campus police shot son
SAN ANTONIO - The family of a University of The Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed in 2013 by campus police have settled their lawsuit against the officer and the university. Cameron Redus, 23, was stopped in December 2013 outside his off-campus apartment by Corporal Christopher Carter, who...
news4sanantonio.com
Breakdown of Councilman Clayton Perry police body cam video after drunken hit and run
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - More information has surfaced about a hit and run wreck allegedly caused by Councilman Clayton Perry. Police are also filing an intoxication charge against him as SAPD releases body cam video. The interaction from an officer's body cam footage shows Perry disheveled and confused. OFFICER: "Your...
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
news4sanantonio.com
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
news4sanantonio.com
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in custody after allegedly setting fire at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody accused of setting a fire at a Northwest Side apartment complex. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Adobe Apartments off Callaghan Road near Fredericksburg Road. Firefighters say they were able to contain the damage to the living room...
news4sanantonio.com
One Year Later: Woman shot in face at Quarry finds inspiration from other trauma survivors
SAN ANTONIO - One year after she was pistol-whipped, shot in the face and left for dead during an attempted carjacking at the Alamo Quarry Market, a young San Antonio woman is crediting another high-profile trauma survivor with helping her finally begin to heal her emotional wounds. "There are so...
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back several times after finding girlfriend's ex hiding in the closet
SAN ANTONIO - A love triangle gone wrong is what police are calling a stabbing they're investigating at at West Side apartment complex. The stabbing happened just after midnight Tuesday at the Military Village Apartments along West Military Drive near Pinn Road. Police said the incident started when the girl...
news4sanantonio.com
Disabled postal workers claim they're being forced to park farther away
SAN ANTONIO – Controversy swirls at San Antonio’s mail processing plant as disabled workers say they’re being forced to park farther away while their supervisors get prime spots. The Trouble Shooters took the concerns straight to postal management who didn’t have much to say in response to...
news4sanantonio.com
2 people dead in horrific crash where car burst into flames after hitting utility pole
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a horrific crash along a dangerous intersection on the West Side. The deadly accident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 151 and Southwest Loop 410. Police said speed was the biggest reason for the crash. The driver lost control and...
news4sanantonio.com
Body found in overturned car in Southwest Bexar County creek identified as missing man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office confirmed on Wednesday the identity of a man found on Monday inside an overturned vehicle belonging to a missing man. The medical examiner says the body is that of Austin Wiseman, 25, who was last seen on Oct. 30 on his way to work.
news4sanantonio.com
Joe Gonzales wins the election for Bexar County District Attorney
SAN ANTONIO – Democrat Joe Gonzales has won the election for the Bexar County District Attorney. Marc LaHood conceded the election Tuesday for the Bexar County District Attorney. He said it was a hard-fought election and wants to thank the nearly half a million voters who came out to vote.
news4sanantonio.com
Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation
SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
news4sanantonio.com
Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge
SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
