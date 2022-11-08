Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian gets indoor baseball, softball athletic facility
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball and softball athletes and enthusiasts will soon have indoor batting cages to help improve their skills. Meridian will be home to a new business with state of the art technology. Performance Academy at 2516 5th Street will offer top performance equipment for athletes, such as...
WTOK-TV
East Central hands Meridian their first loss of the season
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central takes down Meridian in their 81-63 victory Thursday night. With ten minutes to go in the game, the Warriors had a ten point lead. Meridian would try to fight their way back into the game and they would get close but East Central would be able to hold their fort at home.
Former Jackson State basketball player dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
gojsutigers.com
Sonic Boom Classic Cancelled
JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson State University Sonic Boom Classic Bowling Tournament has been canceled. JSU is scheduled to return to action next weekend at Alabama State.
prentissheadlight.com
JDCH wins district championship and first round of playoffs
The Jefferson Davis County Jaguars are headed to the second round of playoffs this Friday night. The Jags will play Hazlehurst at home. Kick off is at 7 p.m. in Bassfield. The Jags defeated Franklin County last week 48-6 in the first round of post season play. For the fourth...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Greg Ford
Services celebrating the life of Mr. Greg Ford will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Davey Wilkinson officiating. Private family Interment will follow at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities: Things to do as Deion Sanders, JSU come to Mobile
With the 2022 Gulf Coast Challenge pitting the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile can look forward to several days of preliminary festivities. The game itself -- the fifth annual Challenge, “powered by the Mobile Sports Authority” -- has a 4 p.m....
WTOK-TV
Large water line break affecting JSU, some areas of south and central Jackson, city says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crews continue the work they started yesterday to get this water line break repaired. Meanwhile, JSU students were forced to work virtually as several campus buildings experience little to no water pressure. A spokesperson for the school tells us, “We are in contact with city officials...
WTOK-TV
Mr. Aubrey M. “Sonny” Swearingen, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Aubrey M. “Sonny” Swearingen, Jr. will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with Reverend Andy May officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
wcbi.com
Jury selection opening statements begin in Louisville murder trial
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection opening statements begin today in a Louisville murder trial. Marquis Davis and Jamari Walker are charged with murder. The men were arrested in May 2021 in Kemper County. They are being tried at the same time. The deadly shooting happened on Alice Circle...
WTOK-TV
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
WKRG
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
brproud.com
Human remains found in Mississippi home after dog reportedly seen carrying severed arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
