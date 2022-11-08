ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania. "The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."
HARRISBURG, PA
Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
HERSHEY, PA
Flags in Lancaster County honor victims of Malmedy massacre

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — A Veterans Day tradition continues in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Eighty-seven flags hanging honor the victims of the Malmedy massacre in 1944. Harold Billow, the last known survivor of the massacre, would put out the flags. He died earlier this year. The flags are at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
HARRISBURG, PA
York County holds supplemental ballot hand recount to promote transparency

YORK, Pa. — York County officials held a hand recount of some ballots Thursday morning in an effort to increase voter confidence in the integrity of the Nov. 8 election. Three York County precincts—from York City, a borough and a township—were chosen at random to have their ballots recounted. The precincts selected were York 8, Jacobus Borough and West Manchester Township 4.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Cumberland County branch of Child Advocacy Center opens

Officials are celebrating the opening of a new center in Cumberland County, aimed at assisting in child abuse investigations. UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opened a satellite office in the Carlisle area on Friday, enabling a more coordinated approach to investigations that can be complex and traumatizing to young victims.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House

Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg local news

