Read full article on original website
Related
Labor Trafficking in Pa. | The truth about trafficking in Central Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — While human trafficking remains prevalent in Pennsylvania, there’s a lesser-known issue happening in plain sight across the state. “Labor trafficking is often misunderstood and misidentified,” said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA Greater Harrisburg. According to Hendrickson, labor trafficking is increasingly on the...
What is working to combat human trafficking | The Truth About Trafficking in Central Pa.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Every so often, big arrests in cases make our local headlines as law enforcement agencies crack down on human trafficking in central Pennsylvania. However, human trafficking is a more frequent and urgent problem than portrayed in the media. "I think everybody wants to believe what...
WGAL
Shipment of diapers from York County distributed to families for free
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A shipment of thousands of diapers has arrived in Dillsburg, York County to be distributed to families in the Susquehanna Valley, all for free. At New Hope Ministries, diapers are one of the most requested items from families, but also one of the most expensive.
From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania. "The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."
local21news.com
Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
abc27.com
New UPMC facility opening up in Dauphin County
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) is holding a grand-opening event at its brand new 20,000 square-foot outpatient center in Hershey, according to a press release. According to the release, UPMC Urgent Care will be the first to move into the new facility, whereas other...
Urgent care practice will be the first to open at UPMC’s new 20,000-square-foot facility in the Hershey area
UPMC in Central Pa. will soon be expanding its presence in the Hershey area. The medical system is opening a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township. The first practice to open at the facility will be UPMC Urgent Care, which will open on Monday.
WGAL
State police in Lancaster County unveil 'Project Life Saver'
LANCASTER, Pa. — State police in Lancaster County now have better access in locating missing persons. It's called 'Project Life Saver' and it has reduced the average search time of 9 hours, down to around 30 minutes. Now that state police have it, they are encouraging people to sign...
WGAL
Flags in Lancaster County honor victims of Malmedy massacre
MOUNT JOY, Pa. — A Veterans Day tradition continues in Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Eighty-seven flags hanging honor the victims of the Malmedy massacre in 1944. Harold Billow, the last known survivor of the massacre, would put out the flags. He died earlier this year. The flags are at...
Harrisburg area plumbing company hosting movie night to benefit veterans
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A local plumbing business is hosting a movie night beginning Thursday and continuing over the weekend to help out a nonprofit that benefits veterans. Those interested can join Lemoyne-Harrisburg area business Bob Means Plumbing for a screening of "American Sniper." The movie will be shown at New Cumberland's West Shore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m.
Missing Man With Dementia From York County Found Safe: State Police
Ronald Richard has been found safe, according to the Pennsylvania state police. No additional information was released. A 75-year-old man with dementia has gone missing from his York County home, authorities say. Ronald Reichard was last seen at his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way, York Township on...
Lancaster woman convicted of rioting outside police station in 2020
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster city woman was convicted on Wednesday for her role in riots that took place at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station from Sept. 13 through the 14 of 2020. Jessica M. Lopez, 34, of the 400 block of E. Marion Street, was found...
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: York County Regional Police looking for missing man
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Regional Police, as well as Pennsylvania State Police, is searching for a missing man. According to a release, on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m., the family of a 75-year-old man had discovered that he walked off from his home in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township.
local21news.com
Victim speaks as Harrisburg dentist sentenced after taking plea deal
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — *WARNING: This story may be hard to hear and contains sensitive information.*. UPDATE| Story has been updated since sentencing. Michael Damgaard, a Harrisburg dentist, was sentenced Thursday in Snyder County and taken into custody. Damgaard pled guilty to felony endangering the welfare of a...
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
York County holds supplemental ballot hand recount to promote transparency
YORK, Pa. — York County officials held a hand recount of some ballots Thursday morning in an effort to increase voter confidence in the integrity of the Nov. 8 election. Three York County precincts—from York City, a borough and a township—were chosen at random to have their ballots recounted. The precincts selected were York 8, Jacobus Borough and West Manchester Township 4.
WGAL
York County school district receives threat through social media post
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Hanover Public School District in York County was made aware of a social media post, which threatened students at the Hanover Middle School. A statement was released by the school district on its website:. "Hanover Public School District is dedicated to student safety. For...
Cumberland County branch of Child Advocacy Center opens
Officials are celebrating the opening of a new center in Cumberland County, aimed at assisting in child abuse investigations. UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opened a satellite office in the Carlisle area on Friday, enabling a more coordinated approach to investigations that can be complex and traumatizing to young victims.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State …. Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election …. Luzerne County Manager resigns, residents voice election concerns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson Resigns. Biden praises midterm results,...
Event helps customers find professional clothing for less at Harrisburg Mall
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County event is helping customers dress for success for way less. Suits to Careers is hosting its fundraiser, Shop My Closet, this week at the Harrisburg Mall, located at 3501 Paxton Street in Swatara Township. The event offers people the opportunity to buy...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0