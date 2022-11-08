ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NEWS10 ABC

Some NY Congressional seats flip Republican

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York, a typically blue state, will be sending more Republican representatives to Congress in the new year. “The big red wave that people were expecting across the country, didn’t happen, except in New York. It did happen here,” said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. Some house seats previously […]
Axios

New York Democrats spoil House party

A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
NEW YORK STATE
Shore News Network

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews

One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Live New York 2022 Election Results

NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
NEW YORK STATE
The Jewish Press

US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York

The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R) are running for governor of New York

Incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for governor of New York. TIME’s Charlotte Alter wrote, “In a normal year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul might be coasting to victory in November. She’s a reasonably popular Democrat running for re-election in a blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years. […] Yet as Democrats brace for a Republican wave in the midterm elections, Hochul’s race has tightened, getting too close for Democrats’ comfort.”
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait

Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
