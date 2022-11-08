Read full article on original website
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
Some NY Congressional seats flip Republican
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York, a typically blue state, will be sending more Republican representatives to Congress in the new year. “The big red wave that people were expecting across the country, didn’t happen, except in New York. It did happen here,” said Grant Reeher, a political science professor at Syracuse University. Some house seats previously […]
Adams to fellow Dems: Ignore my crime playbook at your peril
In contrast to the rest of the country, Republicans made big electoral gains in deep-blue New York earlier this week.
New York Democrats know who to blame: Themselves
Republicans, who struggled against expectations across the country, outperformed in one of the bluest states in the nation.
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
Midterm election could shake up Democrats “Supermajority”
The votes are still being counted. This years redistricting and mid-term elections have certainly shaken up New York districts. Are some of these districts now shifting parties?
Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red
Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades.
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dems feel extra weird about partying at Somos this year, after lackluster general
Fresh off the 8 a.m. plane to San Juan, Puerto Rico, a Democratic elected official was thinking about the night before while they waited at the baggage claim. “It was embarrassing hearing on CNN last night that New York screwed up,” they said. There’s a bit of a...
Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor
NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews
One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
Live New York 2022 Election Results
NEW YORK - Election Day is over in New York and several key races had national implications. The election for governor of New York was the top race in the state with Gov. Kathy Hochul running against Rep. Lee Zeldin. Also up for election were New York's attorney general and comptroller.
US Midterm Elections: Red Wave Sweeps Florida, But Not New York
The predicted “red wave” of the GOP did indeed wash over much of the United States in Tuesday night’s midterm elections but failed to overwhelm the Big Apple. In the House of Representatives, with 265 of the 435 seats up for election called, the Republican party gained three seats for a total of 159; the Democratic party lost four and hung on to 106 seats as of 11:30 pm Eastern time.
Incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R) are running for governor of New York
Incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R) are running in the November 8, 2022, general election for governor of New York. TIME’s Charlotte Alter wrote, “In a normal year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul might be coasting to victory in November. She’s a reasonably popular Democrat running for re-election in a blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor in 20 years. […] Yet as Democrats brace for a Republican wave in the midterm elections, Hochul’s race has tightened, getting too close for Democrats’ comfort.”
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait
Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
Shift in NY Senate could shake up supermajority & veto powers
New York is one of the bluest of blue states. Since 2020 the state Senate has held the supermajority with Democrats making up 43 of the 63-member chamber, but post midterm elections have flipped some districts from Democrat to Republican
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Pressed About State's Crime Issues
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
There are also key races for the state Senate.
