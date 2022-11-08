ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after crash on Antonio Street in Anthony, Texas

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash at the Antonio Street bridge which spans over Interstate 10 Wednesday, according to Anthony, Texas Mayor Benjamin Romero. At least two vehicles were involved and one driver, a male, was killed, according to a post by Romero on Facebook.
ANTHONY, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Crash at I-10 West and US 54 causes major backup

Update: The collision has been cleared. All lanes are now open. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TxDot El Paso is currently reporting a vehicle collision at 1-10 West and US 54 near Exit 22B. The collision is currently causing major backup to Geronimo. Residents are advised to avoid the area, and international traffic is advised […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sunset Limited Amtrak train back on the move after crash in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas -- An Amtrak train collided with a farm truck Thursday afternoon, leaving the truck in pieces. According to a spokesman for the El Paso County Sheriff's office, neither the driver of the truck, nor any passengers on the train were injured. A spokesman says Pacific Union police are...
TORNILLO, TX
KVIA

Single vehicle crash in downtown El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was seriously injured after a crash in downtown El Paso early Tuesday morning. It happened around 10 p.m. at the I-10 West downtown exit. Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene. Police said the victim was ejected from their vehicle as was taken...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard

EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso. The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash shuts down I-10 west at downtown exit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Interstate 10 west at downtown exit ramp was closed due to a crash Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One vehicle was involved and one person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, emergency fire dispatch said. The downtown...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2

I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday

EL PASO, Texas - The 17th Annual Northeast Veterans Day parade will take place Friday morning. The Northeast Veterans Day parade always happens on the actual holiday, and local Veterans are looking forward to their biggest parade yet. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year. The parade will start at the Texas National Guard building The post Northeast El Paso Veterans Day Parade set for Friday appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX

