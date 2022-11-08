ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 7

barbara boydon
2d ago

i have always said this is not England! to start putting in round abouts like they have there is stupid, there is nothing wrong with a good old fashion stop light or sign!

Reply
2
Related
CBS Detroit

Driver crashes into building in Royal Oak Township

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a driver crashed into a building early Thursday morning in Oakland County.According to Michigan State Police, troopers on patrol spotted a vehicle against a building on Wyoming Avenue north of Northend Avenue in Royal Oak Township.MSP says the building appeared to be abandoned and sustained heavy damage to the exterior wall.The driver, who was still in the car, suffered minor cuts and ankle pain and was taken to hospital for treatment. The driver had was cited and released.Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.MSP says attempts to contact the owner of the building were unsuccessful.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

1983 Cold Case Involving Missing Teen Reopened by Michigan State Police

After nearly 40 years, a missing person’s case that went cold is now being reopened by Michigan State Police. On the morning of March 7, 1983, David Gionet was reported missing after he failed to make it back home after leaving a party by Green Lake Peninsula on March 3 around 5:30 a.m. Before leaving, he mentioned to others he was thinking about walking across the lake to reduce the commute time.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Power restored to down traffic signals on busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Power has been restored to the several traffic signals that were down Wednesday afternoon on a busy stretch of Hall Road in Macomb County. As of about 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 9, power had been restored to traffic signals on eastbound and westbound Hall Road (M-59) between Heydenreich and Schoenherr roads. The traffic lights were without power as of about 11:45 a.m. the same day.
fox2detroit.com

Victim in critical condition after reckless driver slams into stopped traffic on I-94 near I-275

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pickup truck driver slammed into a car while traffic was stopped on westbound I-94 near the I-275 interchange Thursday morning. Police said the car was waiting to get onto the interchange in the right lane around 6:50 a.m. when they were hit from behind. Michigan State Police troopers found the car in the ditch.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man and 2 others arrested after police stop vehicle going 104 mph, find drug paraphernalia

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing a drug charge after police stopped a vehicle going 104 mph in a 75 mph zone in northern Michigan last week. According to Michigan State Police, the vehicle was on northbound I-75 near M-68 Highway in Cheboygan County when a trooper stopped it just after 3:15 p.m. Nov. 1. As the vehicle was stopping, the trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shawn Patrick-Edward Wilson from Newport, climb in the back seat. After, the front seat passenger, Christopher John Meade, from Sault Ste. Marie, got into the driver's seat, police said.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fatal pedestrian crash on I-75 at 8 Mile in Detroit

(CBS DERTOIT) - A 41-year-old Farmington Hills man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Detroit.Michigan State Police said victim was driving a passenger car when it ran out of gas on northbound Interstate-75. Police said the stalled car was blocking the right lane of the 8 Mile exit ramp. At about 2:20 a.m. the driver was putting gas into his vehicle when he and his car were hit from behind. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the stalled car stayed on the scene. Police said alcohol use is not suspected at this time.The 8 Mile ramp was temporarily closed following the crash. The incident remains under investigation and prosecutors' review. 
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy