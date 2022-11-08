Read full article on original website
cacti rich
3d ago
This is a story that rings close to my heart as I was a victim of Excessive Force used upon arrest. I was not combative in any way as I was spread eagle on the ground, ending up with a broken clavicle. I did make a complaint to RPD and sought out legal advice all to no avail!!!To this day, I have issues with my collar bone and major PTSD of ANYONE IN UNIFORM. I believe this RPD OFFICER should be held accountable for his actions and taken off the force as he himself is a repeat offender just like the cop that arrested me was. It is hard to put forth any trust in most anyone these days let alone RPD. Maybe one day he will get what he deserves. KARMA will get you.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
krcrtv.com
With help from K9 Artie, officers seize nearly 50 lbs of fentanyl
WEED, Calif. — An officer with the Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) and his K9 partner, Artie, seized nearly 50 lbs. of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to MSPD, Artie and his handler were conducting a traffic stop at the Weed rest stop area. During the traffic stop,...
krcrtv.com
K-9 'Lido' is newest member of Redding Police Department staff
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) has announced the hiring of a brand-new K-9 officer. RPD has hired a brand new German Shepard by the name of Lido. K-9 Lido is a one-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Officer Tapal and K-9 Lido just completed K-9...
Sherri Papini turns herself in for 18-month prison sentence
SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago turned herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence.The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Papini has been designated to the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville.
actionnewsnow.com
Two arrested after police find drugs, stolen loaded gun
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two people during a traffic stop early Thursday morning after officers say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded stolen handgun. Police pulled over the vehicle at Bechelli Lane and S Bonnyview Road at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 10. Police say the driver,...
actionnewsnow.com
2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
actionnewsnow.com
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
actionnewsnow.com
Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 30,000 unprocessed ballots left in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk says there are more than 30,000 ballots that need to be counted. Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen says the number is an estimate and that her office is still processing the ballots, including verifying signatures and voter eligibility. Allen says there...
krcrtv.com
Two Shasta Lake women arrested for violent attack of 14-year-old girl at a house party
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Two adult women were arrested on Tuesday this week following an investigation into the reported strangling and beating of a 14-year-old girl during a house party. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said their deputies received word of the assault on Nov. 1....
krcrtv.com
Three people arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Bible camp during snowstorm
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), three people were arrested for allegedly burglarizing the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp during Tuesday evening's snowstorm. The Sheriff's Office received a report from employees of the bible camp just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. According to the employees,...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp
PASKENTA, Calif. - Authorities are looking for a man they say walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp in Tehama County on Wednesday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said it is looking for Teo Raymond, 39, after he participated in a minimum-security conservation camp and walked away.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him
REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
krcrtv.com
An estimated 30,000 ballots still to be counted in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County has an estimated 30,000 unprocessed ballots still to be processed from Tuesday's General Election, according to County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. Darling Allen says the county is still processing the approximately 30,468 ballots, including verifying signatures and the eligibility of...
krcrtv.com
Healthcare workers picket for safe staffing at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — On Thursday, a picket for safe staffing took place at St. Elizabeth's hospital in Red Bluff. Healthcare workers protested the hospital's working conditions, saying it threatened their safety and its patients. The purpose was to speak out against understaffing, a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment...
actionnewsnow.com
New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
actionnewsnow.com
Redding crash leads to DUI arrest
REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after a crash on South Market Street at Grange Street Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said just before the crash, they received a report of a possible DUI driver heading north on South Market Street. Officers later contacted the driver of a vehicle that matched the description.
Comments / 6