ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 6

cacti rich
3d ago

This is a story that rings close to my heart as I was a victim of Excessive Force used upon arrest. I was not combative in any way as I was spread eagle on the ground, ending up with a broken clavicle. I did make a complaint to RPD and sought out legal advice all to no avail!!!To this day, I have issues with my collar bone and major PTSD of ANYONE IN UNIFORM. I believe this RPD OFFICER should be held accountable for his actions and taken off the force as he himself is a repeat offender just like the cop that arrested me was. It is hard to put forth any trust in most anyone these days let alone RPD. Maybe one day he will get what he deserves. KARMA will get you.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Papini serving prison sentence in San Bernardino County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County mother Sherri Papini is serving her prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. Papini is now held at a medium security federal prison in Victorville, in San Bernardino County. The facility has about 1,800 inmates there. She was sentenced to 18...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

With help from K9 Artie, officers seize nearly 50 lbs of fentanyl

WEED, Calif. — An officer with the Mt. Shasta Police Department (MSPD) and his K9 partner, Artie, seized nearly 50 lbs. of fentanyl during a traffic stop. According to MSPD, Artie and his handler were conducting a traffic stop at the Weed rest stop area. During the traffic stop,...
WEED, CA
krcrtv.com

K-9 'Lido' is newest member of Redding Police Department staff

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department (RPD) has announced the hiring of a brand-new K-9 officer. RPD has hired a brand new German Shepard by the name of Lido. K-9 Lido is a one-year-old German Shepard from the Czech Republic. Officer Tapal and K-9 Lido just completed K-9...
REDDING, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sherri Papini turns herself in for 18-month prison sentence

SACRAMENTO – The Redding mom who faked her own kidnapping six years ago turned herself in for her prison sentence on Tuesday.Sherri Papini, 40, told federal agents back in 2016 that she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women when she was actually with an ex-boyfriend in Southern California.Last spring, Papini pleaded guilty under a plea bargain that requires her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution. Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended she spend a month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. However, a judge opted for an 18-month prison sentence.The judge, Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb, said he considered the seriousness of the offense and "the sheer number of people who were impacted."Papini's plea deal also stipulates that she has to reimburse law enforcement agencies more than $150,000 for the costs of the search for her and her nonexistent kidnappers. She'll also have to repay the $128,000 she received in disability payments. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Papini has been designated to the Federal Correctional Institution Victorville.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two arrested after police find drugs, stolen loaded gun

REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested two people during a traffic stop early Thursday morning after officers say they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded stolen handgun. Police pulled over the vehicle at Bechelli Lane and S Bonnyview Road at 3:35 a.m. on Nov. 10. Police say the driver,...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 women arrested after assault of teen at Shasta County house party

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Two women were arrested following an investigation into an assault of a 14-year-old last week, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies began investigating a reported assault of a teenager at a house party near Coyote Lane and Kyler Lane in Happy Valley on Oct. 30.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect held to answer murder charge

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A murder suspect was held to answer charges in the stabbing death of Jasmyne Glasper. The Shasta County District Attorney’s said 27-year-old Elijah Potillor was held to answer for the murder of Glasper on April 14 at a home in the City of Shasta Lake.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Remains found in Shasta County lacked investigative forensic significance

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities have been investigating remains found last month at a construction site in Shasta Couty. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of possible human remains found at a construction site off Meadow View Drive on Oct. 25. Deputies said the...
actionnewsnow.com

More than 30,000 unprocessed ballots left in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Clerk says there are more than 30,000 ballots that need to be counted. Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen says the number is an estimate and that her office is still processing the ballots, including verifying signatures and voter eligibility. Allen says there...
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him

REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

An estimated 30,000 ballots still to be counted in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County has an estimated 30,000 unprocessed ballots still to be processed from Tuesday's General Election, according to County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen. Darling Allen says the county is still processing the approximately 30,468 ballots, including verifying signatures and the eligibility of...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding crash leads to DUI arrest

REDDING, Calif. - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after a crash on South Market Street at Grange Street Monday morning, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said just before the crash, they received a report of a possible DUI driver heading north on South Market Street. Officers later contacted the driver of a vehicle that matched the description.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy