PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Aundre Hyatt scored a career-high 19 points and Cam Spencer added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists as Rutgers walloped Sacred Heart 88-50 Thursday to win its second straight game to start the season. The victory gave Steve Pikiell his 100th victory as head coach at Rutgers,...

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO