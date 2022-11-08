ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

GOP remains popular with voters in Iredell County

Who is the most popular politician in Iredell County?. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell could make the case with his 55,025 voters for sheriff, but not far behind were future Register of Deeds Renee Holland with 54,101, and Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson with 54,054. Maybe it isn’t too surprising...
WCNC

Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters

LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Trent wins Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 seat

The Iredell County Board of Elections said Thursday that Republican candidate Abby Trent (R) will win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 race. Trent held a 154-vote lead after election night over Sarah Parker Pittman (D), but with more than 1,000 absentee ballots still out at that time, the board of elections couldn’t confirm how many were from District 3, making it too close to call.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Connolly, Houpe, Stroud win Iredell County Commission seats

The Iredell Board of County Commissioners will have new faces and one returning one after the unofficial election results were in Tuesday night. Brad Stroud, Sr. (R) led the way with 45,305 votes (26.70%), followed by Bert Connolly (R) with 44,552 (26.25%) and Gene Houpe (R) with 42,111 (24.82%). Democratic challengers finished behind them with Frank Johnson’s 20,152 (11.88%) and then Michelle Goree (D) with 17,576 (10.36%).
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Republicans easily win three Iredell-Statesville Schools board seats, leading in race for another

In a night with little election drama in Iredell County, at least one Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education race proved to be competitive. The results aren’t official — absentee ballots postmarked before 5 p.m. on Election Day are still to be counted — but with a 154-vote lead, Abby Trent (R) is in a good position to make it a four-seat sweep for the county’s Republicans.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split

Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
lakenormanpublications.com

ELECTION 2022: Republicans claim Iredell commissioner seats up for grabs

Republicans claimed the three available seats on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners in a five-candidate race. Brad Stroud led the field with 45,305 votes and 26.7 percent, followed closely by Bert Connolly (44,552, 26.3) and board incumbent Gene Houpe (42,111, 24.8). Democrats Frank Johnson (20,152, 11.9) and Michelle Goree (17,576, 10.3) rounded out the field.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

No surprise: Iredell County remains red with Republican victories

There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot. There was no question that the county would show plenty of red for Republicans in state and congressional races, the only real intrigue came from whether they would win local county commissioner and school board races.
WFAE

Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races

Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race. Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties...
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Iredell County

Offices on the ballot include the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor and sheriff.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Cleveland County

Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Rowan County

Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Lincoln County

Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC

