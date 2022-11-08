Read full article on original website
GOP remains popular with voters in Iredell County
Who is the most popular politician in Iredell County?. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell could make the case with his 55,025 voters for sheriff, but not far behind were future Register of Deeds Renee Holland with 54,101, and Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson with 54,054. Maybe it isn’t too surprising...
Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters
LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
Trent wins Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 seat
The Iredell County Board of Elections said Thursday that Republican candidate Abby Trent (R) will win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3 race. Trent held a 154-vote lead after election night over Sarah Parker Pittman (D), but with more than 1,000 absentee ballots still out at that time, the board of elections couldn’t confirm how many were from District 3, making it too close to call.
Connolly, Houpe, Stroud win Iredell County Commission seats
The Iredell Board of County Commissioners will have new faces and one returning one after the unofficial election results were in Tuesday night. Brad Stroud, Sr. (R) led the way with 45,305 votes (26.70%), followed by Bert Connolly (R) with 44,552 (26.25%) and Gene Houpe (R) with 42,111 (24.82%). Democratic challengers finished behind them with Frank Johnson’s 20,152 (11.88%) and then Michelle Goree (D) with 17,576 (10.36%).
Republicans easily win three Iredell-Statesville Schools board seats, leading in race for another
In a night with little election drama in Iredell County, at least one Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education race proved to be competitive. The results aren’t official — absentee ballots postmarked before 5 p.m. on Election Day are still to be counted — but with a 154-vote lead, Abby Trent (R) is in a good position to make it a four-seat sweep for the county’s Republicans.
ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split
Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
ELECTION 2022: Republicans claim Iredell commissioner seats up for grabs
Republicans claimed the three available seats on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners in a five-candidate race. Brad Stroud led the field with 45,305 votes and 26.7 percent, followed closely by Bert Connolly (44,552, 26.3) and board incumbent Gene Houpe (42,111, 24.8). Democrats Frank Johnson (20,152, 11.9) and Michelle Goree (17,576, 10.3) rounded out the field.
No surprise: Iredell County remains red with Republican victories
There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot. There was no question that the county would show plenty of red for Republicans in state and congressional races, the only real intrigue came from whether they would win local county commissioner and school board races.
Republicans sweep Iredell-Statesville school board races
Republicans Abby Trent, Mike Kubiniec, Brian Sloan and Anita Kurn were elected Tuesday to the Iredell-Statesville school board. The newcomers will make up the majority of a seven-member board where none of the four incumbents, including Chairman Todd Carver, entered the race. Iredell-Statesville is one of 42 North Carolina counties...
Live Results: Iredell County
Offices on the ballot include the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor and sheriff.
Live Results: Cleveland County
Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
Live Results: Rowan County
Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
Rowan County Election 2022: Allen is new Sheriff, Greene, Edds, Klusman return to Board of Commissioners
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Travis Allen will be the next Rowan County Sheriff, while Jim Greene, Greg Edds, and Judy Klusman will return to their seats on the Rowan County Commission. Allen finished with 34,043 votes, or 71.98% over Carlton Killian who totaled 13,249 votes, or 28.02%. “Michelle and...
Democrats retain control of Mecklenburg County Commission
CHARLOTTE — One of the big questions on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm election will have an impact on local voters in Charlotte: will Republicans be able to make a return to the Mecklenburg County Commission?. Voters answered that question and by about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, it was...
Here's why we won't know election results right when the polls close
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why won't we know all the results right when polls close on election night?. The truth is, we never have all votes counted on election night. Overseas ballots, mail ballots, and provisional, all of those take time to count. In the coming days, bipartisan election officials...
Live Results: Lincoln County
Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
Interstate shut down in Kannapolis after crash
Republican Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley in North Carolina U.S. Senate Race. Budd, a three-term congressman, will succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who entered the Senate in 2005.
