Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
California 2022 ballot proposition election live results
SAN FRANCISCO - There are seven California ballot propositions on the 2022 election. See the live results below after polls close at 8 p.m. on November 8. You can see an overview of what's on California's ballot here, or below are some links to our previous coverage. The items on the ballot range from creating a state constitutional guarantee to abortion, gambling on tribal lands and online, and a referendum on sale of flavored tobacco products.
KTVU FOX 2
California 2022 election live results: governor, senator and state offices
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In the November 8 election, California voters will decide who be the next governor, attorney general, US senator, and several other statewide offices. Voters are also choosing a lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller, insurance commissioner and superintendent of public instruction. See below for the complete...
KTVU FOX 2
2022 midterm election live blog
The midterm election is on November 8 and the stakes couldn't be higher. From a national perspective, the control of Congress hangs in the balance. Republicans could take control of the House if they gain five seats. In the Senate, there's a 50-50 split between the two parties with closely watched races in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.
KTVU FOX 2
Abortion rights advocates see success at ballot boxes nationwide
OAKLAND, Calif. - As the battleground over abortion access has shifted to states, abortion rights supporters are celebrating a larger-than-expected turnout on Election Day in five states; California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont, where abortion was on the ballot. "Knocking on doors, making calls, sending text messages, writing postcards, you...
KTVU FOX 2
California wildfires and drought: Where are we?
November is historically one of California's worst months for deadly, wind driven mega wildfires. This year, there has been far less large runaway wildfires statewide, rainy conditions are to thank.
KTVU FOX 2
Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
KTVU FOX 2
High-tech employees and high-tech employers in tug-of-war
Lawyer and former EDD director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. There are currently 45,000 open high-tech jobs in California.
KTVU FOX 2
California Prop 1 for abortion rights passes
LOS ANGELES - Proposition 1, a measure proposed after the repeal of Roe v. Wade that would amend the state constitution to guarantee access to abortion procedures and birth control, was passed by California voters on Tuesday. The amendment guarantees the right to abortion and contraception. It was part of...
KTVU FOX 2
2022 election: California House races live results
California's voters will take to the polls during the November 8 election to choose who will represent them in Washington. Congressional representatives are up for reelection every two years. Experts say it's an important year for voters in California as some races are up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans.
KTVU FOX 2
Californians vote to ban flavored tobacco products
LOS ANGELES - California voters on Tuesday passed Proposition 31, which bans the sale of flavored tobacco products statewide except for hookah tobacco, loose-leaf tobacco and premium cigars. The proposition passed with 76% of the votes. The legislation was signed into law in 2020, but it did not go into...
KTVU FOX 2
High-tech tug of war
SAN FRANCISCO - There are currently 45,000 vacant high-tech jobs in California. Lawyer and former Employment Development Department Director Michael Bernick said the more layoffs, means the more competition. "Well it's always difficult to get a job even when the economy is doing very well. The Bay Area is a...
KTVU FOX 2
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
KTVU FOX 2
Josh Shapiro defeats Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents. Shapiro,...
KTVU FOX 2
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
KTVU FOX 2
Warming centers open to help protect residents during cold snap
SAN JOSE, Calif. - As frigid temperatures envelope the region over the next two days, Santa Clara County is offering warming centers and overnight warming locations. On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for the Santa Clara Valley from Thursday through Friday, during which the temperature is expected to dip into the low- to mid-30s.
KTVU FOX 2
Altadena store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket reveals what he'll do with $1M bonus
ALTADENA, Calif. - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing...
KTVU FOX 2
Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral
HUTCHINSON BEACH, Fla. - Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached the state on Wednesday. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, recorded the video and posted it to social media. In...
KTVU FOX 2
Officer fired after 2 deadly Vallejo shootings hired as Broadmoor officer
BROADMOOR, Calif. - Officer Ryan McMahon, who was involved in two deadly shootings in Vallejo and fired from that department, now has a new job along the Peninsula in the small community of Broadmoor. "A police department has trusted him with a badge and a gun and to make life...
KTVU FOX 2
Sports Betting is a No!
Californians have rejected sports betting on two props. San Jose State Assistant Professor, Shaun Fletcher gives us an inside look at how even though betting is on the rise, California is pushing back.
KTVU FOX 2
Winter storm warning in effect for Lake Tahoe region, motorists urged to avoid area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - A winter storm warning was in effect for the greater Lake Tahoe area on Tuesday as heavy snow fell in the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the warning would remain in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m., covering cities and communities including South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline, and Incline Village.
Comments / 0