They need to find out how many votes they need. It's always been counted before morning in the past. Maybe people can't count as well anymore! Hmmm 🤔
Related
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
CBS 58
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
nbc15.com
WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
seehafernews.com
Voters Head To The Polls In Wisconsin, Milwaukee Reports Having 60,000 Absentee Ballots
The waiting is finally over, it is Election Day in Wisconsin. The state is one of a handful of battleground states again this year, which means Wisconsin has seen the most expensive race for governor in the entire country, and one of the most expensive races for U.S. Senate. Voters...
WBAY Green Bay
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
CBS 58
Close outcomes in Wisconsin could trigger a recount. Here's how that works
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- It's possible that there could be calls for a recount on election night or the day after. Here's how that works. For elections where more than 4,000 votes were cast, a candidate may request a recount if he or she trails the leading candidate by no more than 1% of the total votes cast for the office.
WISN
November 2022 Wisconsin election results
MILWAUKEE — The midterm elections in Wisconsin features several statewide races, including governor. Gov. Tony Evers faces Republican businessman Tim Michels. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wisconsin's 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. Voters in part of the state will vote for their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms
MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin's path to purple: How the state elected a Democrat and Republican in its biggest midterm races
Wisconsin’s midterm election races were extremely tight, but in the end, Wisconsin once again elected Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. The results show the true colors of Wisconsin aren’t red or blue, but a deep shade of purple. “Wisconsin is an extremely competitive...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
wearegreenbay.com
Polling locations officially open in Wisconsin as eager voters begin to cast their ballots
(WFRV) – It’s Election Day, which means it’s time to perform our civic duty to get out and vote for your local and statewide leaders. As of 7:00 a.m., all polling locations in the state of Wisconsin are officially open and accepting voters. The polls will be open until 8:00 p.m. this evening.
radioplusinfo.com
11-9-22 wisconsin judge refuses to sequester military absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters sued on Friday, seeking a court order to sequester the ballots. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell ruled Monday from the bench following a two-hour hearing. He says the case raised questions about whether the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission was adequately informing the state’s 1,800-plus election clerks about their duty to maintain a list of eligible military voters.
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term
MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
wpr.org
Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election
More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
WNMT AM 650
Area Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – The 2022 mid-term elections brought out a large number of voters in both Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday. Governors Tim Walz in Minnesota and Tony Evers in Wisconsin were re-elected. U-S Senator Ron Johnson has a slight lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and area Congressmen Pete...
