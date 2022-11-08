ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Paul
3d ago

They need to find out how many votes they need. It's always been counted before morning in the past. Maybe people can't count as well anymore! Hmmm 🤔

Reply
2
Related
CBS 58

How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

WEC: All unofficial votes reported by Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin counties have reported 100% of their unofficial results, which the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday will make way for the next step of the election process. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said local elections officials can begin next steps in verifying the vote totals. “While...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

What went wrong for Michels?

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

November 2022 Wisconsin election results

MILWAUKEE — The midterm elections in Wisconsin features several statewide races, including governor. Gov. Tony Evers faces Republican businessman Tim Michels. Late Wednesday afternoon, the Wisconsin Elections Commission announced Wisconsin's 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. Voters in part of the state will vote for their...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Live: Wisconsin election results, 2022 midterms

MILWAUKEE - The November 2022 Wisconsin midterms and general election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A story of slipping suburbs: How Tim Michels lost Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Not since Democratic governor Jim Doyle was elected alongside Republican attorney general J.B. Van Hollen in 2006 has Wisconsin seen two of its top statewide races split their partisan results on the same election night–until this week. Trump-backed construction executive Tim Michels lost his bid to Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday night, even as Republican Sen. Ron...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

11-9-22 wisconsin judge refuses to sequester military absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters. The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters sued on Friday, seeking a court order to sequester the ballots. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Maxwell ruled Monday from the bench following a two-hour hearing. He says the case raised questions about whether the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission was adequately informing the state’s 1,800-plus election clerks about their duty to maintain a list of eligible military voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Nearly 90K absentee ballots still circulating ahead of Tuesday election

More than 89,000 absentee ballots are still circulating in Wisconsin with one day to go before the midterm elections. As of Monday morning, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reported 808,966 absentee ballots have been sent to voters and 719,429 have been returned. That means 89,537 ballots, or about 11 percent of those sent, have yet to make it to municipal clerks offices around the state. Clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
WNMT AM 650

Area Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – The 2022 mid-term elections brought out a large number of voters in both Minnesota and Wisconsin Tuesday. Governors Tim Walz in Minnesota and Tony Evers in Wisconsin were re-elected. U-S Senator Ron Johnson has a slight lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin and area Congressmen Pete...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy