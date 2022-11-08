MOON TWP — For a parent, it was picturesque and a predicament, all at once. In the case of Blaine and Shannyn Jones, it was so much more so the former than the latter. The Bridgeville couple watched from the UPMC Events Center stands as their daughters, North Catholic’s Sydnei and South Fayette’s Madisyn, stood on opposite sides of the volleyball net last Saturday afternoon.

BRIDGEVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO