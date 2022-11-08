ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

RMU Basketball Wins Home Opener Against Pitt Greensburg

RMU (1-1) never trailed after the first two minutes of play when Pitt Greensburg (1-1) led 4-2, setting the table for a strong night inside the UPMC Events Center. The Colonials jumped out to a 23-9 advantage halfway into the first half as six different players scored for RMU during that span.
MOON, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant Perfect In Season Opener

Apparently perfect shooting nights are more contagious than flu season as Duquesne’s basketball teams have had two in as many days. First Megan McConnell scored 17 points Monday night against Point Park, and now Dae Dae Grant made an emphatic introduction to Duquesne fans with his 25 points, making all eight of his shots from the field, six of which were from three-point range.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Extends Offer To 2023 Danish Forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion

Keith Dambrot and Duquesne have put their hat in the ring for a rising 2023 prospect. The Dukes have extended an offer to 2023 Danish forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion. The 6’8″ forward currently plays for BMS Herlev, which is in the top Danish basketball league, Basketlgaen. This season, Mitrovic Marion is averaging 20 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview

On Tuesday night, Duquesne opens its 2022-23 basketball season with a non-conference matchup against the Montana Grizzlies at home at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (7 p.m. tip-off). Ahead of game one, let’s take a look at what head coach Keith Dambrot is working with in year six at the helm....
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Dominates Montana In Season Opener, 91-63

In a rounded performance, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team got its season off to a positive start with a 91-63 victory over Montana Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Dae Dae Grant led all scorers with his 25 points on a perfect eight-for-eight clip, which included six three-point...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Gallery: Duquesne Opens the 2022-2023 Campaign with Win Over Montana

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Duquesne Dukes get an impressive win over the Montana Grizzlies, 91-63, Tuesday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes were led by transfer Dae Dae Grant with 25 points and going 8-for-8 from the field. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Loyal Sons | Ep. 39 – Pitt Hoops is Back! w/George Michalowski, Pleased With Our Performance, UVA Preview & Predictions

Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-33:29 – Pitt Basketball is Back! PSN’s George Michalowski joins us to recap the season opener vs UT-Martin, preview the Basketbrawl, and talk realistic expectations for Jeff Capel’s squad for the 22-23 season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction To Duquesne MBB’s Win

The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team earned its first win in commanding fashion, besting Montana 91-63 in the season opener Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Two of Duquesne’s top performers, Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece spoke to the media, as did coach Keith Dambrot. Duquesne basketball...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Men’s Basketball Announces First-Ever Players Cabinet

In an attempt to develop more internal leadership and ownership of what happens on a day-to-day basis, Keith Dambrot is doing something new. Dambrot has announced something he’s never done while at Duquesne and that’s the implementation of a player-led leadership structure. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Triple Option Attack Led by Perryman and Boyd Fuels McKeesport Title Pursuit

MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport came into Friday night’s playoff game against Mars with a chip on their shoulder, as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season the week prior against Thomas Jefferson. The Tigers took their frustration out on the Fightin’ Planets and put the game away by the end of the second quarter with a commanding 36-0 lead.
MCKEESPORT, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 9

The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Basketball Backyard Brawl Preview Show: How Different is Matchup from Last Year?

It may not rise to the level of the football rivalry, but the Backyard Brawl also exists on the basketball court. Mike Asti talks with George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now and Ethan Bock of WV Sports Now to preview the upcoming game between Pitt and West Virginia and discuss how different both of these teams look this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Jones sisters faced each other in WPIAL final

MOON TWP — For a parent, it was picturesque and a predicament, all at once. In the case of Blaine and Shannyn Jones, it was so much more so the former than the latter. The Bridgeville couple watched from the UPMC Events Center stands as their daughters, North Catholic’s Sydnei and South Fayette’s Madisyn, stood on opposite sides of the volleyball net last Saturday afternoon.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt

The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy