RMU Basketball Wins Home Opener Against Pitt Greensburg
RMU (1-1) never trailed after the first two minutes of play when Pitt Greensburg (1-1) led 4-2, setting the table for a strong night inside the UPMC Events Center. The Colonials jumped out to a 23-9 advantage halfway into the first half as six different players scored for RMU during that span.
Duquesne’s Dae Dae Grant Perfect In Season Opener
Apparently perfect shooting nights are more contagious than flu season as Duquesne’s basketball teams have had two in as many days. First Megan McConnell scored 17 points Monday night against Point Park, and now Dae Dae Grant made an emphatic introduction to Duquesne fans with his 25 points, making all eight of his shots from the field, six of which were from three-point range.
Duquesne Extends Offer To 2023 Danish Forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion
Keith Dambrot and Duquesne have put their hat in the ring for a rising 2023 prospect. The Dukes have extended an offer to 2023 Danish forward Marqus Mitrovic Marion. The 6’8″ forward currently plays for BMS Herlev, which is in the top Danish basketball league, Basketlgaen. This season, Mitrovic Marion is averaging 20 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
Duquesne Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Season Preview
On Tuesday night, Duquesne opens its 2022-23 basketball season with a non-conference matchup against the Montana Grizzlies at home at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse (7 p.m. tip-off). Ahead of game one, let’s take a look at what head coach Keith Dambrot is working with in year six at the helm....
Duquesne Dominates Montana In Season Opener, 91-63
In a rounded performance, the Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team got its season off to a positive start with a 91-63 victory over Montana Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Dae Dae Grant led all scorers with his 25 points on a perfect eight-for-eight clip, which included six three-point...
Gallery: Duquesne Opens the 2022-2023 Campaign with Win Over Montana
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Duquesne Dukes get an impressive win over the Montana Grizzlies, 91-63, Tuesday night at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Dukes were led by transfer Dae Dae Grant with 25 points and going 8-for-8 from the field. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored by The...
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 39 – Pitt Hoops is Back! w/George Michalowski, Pleased With Our Performance, UVA Preview & Predictions
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00-33:29 – Pitt Basketball is Back! PSN’s George Michalowski joins us to recap the season opener vs UT-Martin, preview the Basketbrawl, and talk realistic expectations for Jeff Capel’s squad for the 22-23 season.
Postgame Reaction To Duquesne MBB’s Win
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team earned its first win in commanding fashion, besting Montana 91-63 in the season opener Tuesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Two of Duquesne’s top performers, Dae Dae Grant and Joe Reece spoke to the media, as did coach Keith Dambrot. Duquesne basketball...
Duquesne Men’s Basketball Announces First-Ever Players Cabinet
In an attempt to develop more internal leadership and ownership of what happens on a day-to-day basis, Keith Dambrot is doing something new. Dambrot has announced something he’s never done while at Duquesne and that’s the implementation of a player-led leadership structure. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
Triple Option Attack Led by Perryman and Boyd Fuels McKeesport Title Pursuit
MCKEESPORT Pa. — McKeesport came into Friday night’s playoff game against Mars with a chip on their shoulder, as the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season the week prior against Thomas Jefferson. The Tigers took their frustration out on the Fightin’ Planets and put the game away by the end of the second quarter with a commanding 36-0 lead.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- November 9
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
Basketball Backyard Brawl Preview Show: How Different is Matchup from Last Year?
It may not rise to the level of the football rivalry, but the Backyard Brawl also exists on the basketball court. Mike Asti talks with George Michalowski of Pittsburgh Sports Now and Ethan Bock of WV Sports Now to preview the upcoming game between Pitt and West Virginia and discuss how different both of these teams look this year.
After making statement with playoff win, Ligonier Valley runs into powerful Beaver Falls
Ligonier Valley celebrated its first WPIAL playoff win last Friday night — on the bus ride home. It was loud. It was a good time. The bus was rocking as it pulled out of the parking lot at Offutt Field in Greensburg and made its way eastbound on Route 30.
Jones sisters faced each other in WPIAL final
MOON TWP — For a parent, it was picturesque and a predicament, all at once. In the case of Blaine and Shannyn Jones, it was so much more so the former than the latter. The Bridgeville couple watched from the UPMC Events Center stands as their daughters, North Catholic’s Sydnei and South Fayette’s Madisyn, stood on opposite sides of the volleyball net last Saturday afternoon.
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
WATCH: Jeff Capel, Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings Preview Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — On Wednesday afternoon, Pitt basketball head coach Jeff Capel, as well as guards Nelly Cummings and Jamarius Burton, addressed the media just two days before the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia. Watch the press conferences below.
To Return or Not to Return: Kedon Slovis, Pitt Mulling Decision
Whether or not Kedon Slovis will be a Pitt Panther next year is up in the air.
Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Updates John Hugley’s Injury Status Ahead of Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — Following Monday night’s season-opening victory over UT Martin, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel provided an important update on the status of star big man John Hugley, who suffered a knee injury in practice about six weeks ago. “He wasn’t close to playing tonight,” Capel said about...
2023 WR Ardell Banks “Shocked and Speechless” After Offer From Pitt
The Pitt wide receiver depth chart has experienced some turnover over the last few weeks. First, sophomore Jaden Bradley made the decision to transfer mid-way through the season. Then, 2023 three-star recruit Daidren Zipperer decided to de-commit just a few weeks after joining Pat Narduzzi’s program. Since then, Zipperer has committed to Utah.
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
