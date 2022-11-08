▶️ Oregon governor no longer a ‘toss-up?’ National forecaster moves to ‘Lean’

EVERY SINGLE SIGN I've seen all over oregon is drazen VOTE RED we're done with the women wannabe men it's ridiculous what they've done to oregon
I'm praying that Drazen Wins. either way I'm leaving oregon for Texas but I really hope oregon doesn't continue to suffer at the hands of democrats. I don't pray often but I am tonight.
Over 35 years of democratic rule, and look where we are, this party has had super majority control and governorship in Oregon and things are not better as they have promised. The whole democratic platform is to help the blue collar, but if all the problems were solved for the blue collar there wouldn't be the need for democratic party, so they need to keep you needing them so nothing will ever get solved by them. So how many years should it take to make things better, 35 plus years still nothing is better. At least try red for a few years to see, you won't know till you try.
