Oregon State

▶️ Oregon governor no longer a ‘toss-up?’ National forecaster moves to ‘Lean’

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
 3 days ago
Niki May
3d ago

EVERY SINGLE SIGN I've seen all over oregon is drazen VOTE RED we're done with the women wannabe men it's ridiculous what they've done to oregon

Biden is trash
3d ago

I'm praying that Drazen Wins. either way I'm leaving oregon for Texas but I really hope oregon doesn't continue to suffer at the hands of democrats. I don't pray often but I am tonight.

Tom L
2d ago

Over 35 years of democratic rule, and look where we are, this party has had super majority control and governorship in Oregon and things are not better as they have promised. The whole democratic platform is to help the blue collar, but if all the problems were solved for the blue collar there wouldn't be the need for democratic party, so they need to keep you needing them so nothing will ever get solved by them. So how many years should it take to make things better, 35 plus years still nothing is better. At least try red for a few years to see, you won't know till you try.

The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ AP: Tina Kotek elected Oregon governor

Democrat Tina Kotek announced her election as Oregon governor Thursday morning. Hours later, the Associated Press projected her as the winner. “I’m excited to stand before you today as the Governor-elect of the great state of Oregon,” said Kotek. As of 5:15 p.m., Kotek’s lead continued to expand....
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Kotek claims victory in race for governor

Democrat Tina Kotek has announced victory over Republican opponent Christine Drazen in the race for Oregon Governor. [Portland, OR] – The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting have projected that Democrat Tina Kotek has won the race to become Oregon’s next Governor. After reviewing additional returns that were posted...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races

OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

How to know how many votes have been counted in Oregon election

If you’ve been watching election results in Oregon and are trying to figure out what percentage of votes has been counted, it can get a little confusing. Traditionally, voters watching election returns are looking for how many precincts are reporting. But with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, getting a final number can take a few days after the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. cutoff.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Skarklatos says there are still more ballots to be counted

Our station caught up with Alek Skarlatos, who has not conceded the race. Wednesday, he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Hoyle, but there are still more ballots to be counted. “I'm just excited for the opportunity, and I think people have had enough and hopefully it's time for a...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority

Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
OREGON STATE
CBS News

2022 Oregon governor's race: Tina Kotek vs. Christine Drazan

While typically considered a liberal stronghold, the Oregon governor's race has shaped up to be a competitive contest between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson. Democrats have occupied the governor's mansion in Oregon since 1987, and President Biden won the state by 16 percentage points in...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

Election night in Oregon: When polls close, ballot counting and results

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2022 Midterm Election concludes Tuesday night, and it's a high-stakes political moment in both Oregon and Washington, where multiple unusually competitive races have emerged this year at all levels of government. The presidency might not be on the ballot, but the race for Oregon governor...
OREGON STATE

