Read full article on original website
Related
sanbenito.com
Water service continues after vehicle crash damages Hollister plant
A vehicle accident over the weekend disrupted electrical power to the West Hills Water Treatment Plant, but authorities say there will be no major impact on water service. The crash occurred Nov. 5 on Union Road in Hollister when a vehicle collided with a utility pole near the water plant, according to Shawn Novack of the San Benito County Water District.
losgatan.com
Residents get crash-course on what to do during an earthquake
Local residents went through a dry-run of how to react to a natural disaster, Saturday, when they were hit with a 7.2 magnitude “earthquake.” The imaginary calamity was organized by the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Community Emergency Response Team. The participants were dealing with a faux-quake 100 times more...
KSBW.com
Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
1 Person Injured In A Motor vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz Mountains (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident took place on northbound Highway 17. According to the officials, a California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a vehicle while working on clearing a crash. A driver had lost control of their vehicle and crashed into the officer and their vehicle.
Is it me or is distracted driving on the rise? I've been rear-ended three times in Santa Cruz this year
I've been rear-ended three times since February in Santa Cruz, Jeanette Prather writes. She says she's getting used to the sound of metal slamming into her bumper, which is disturbing and unacceptable. People need to stop texting, driving with pets and not paying attention to the road.
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews Keep Close Eye on Storm, Warn Commuters Take Caution Tuesday
Bay Area emergency crews are all watching the storm Monday night, as Tuesday's commute is expected to be a mess. Fire departments, Santa Clara County’s Office of Emergency Services and PG&E are all on standby ready to respond. For some residents in Pacifica, the forecast meant stalking up on...
Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet
SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service. A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation. Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP officer struck by vehicle while clearing a crash in South Bay
LOS GATOS, Calif. - A California Highway Patrol officer and another person were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, after the officer was struck while clearing a crash on State Route 17 in Santa Clara County, the CHP said. : 'Powerhouse' storm pounds Bay Area, wreaking havoc on roadways. :...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported
LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Car crash knocks over Monterey sign
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey welcome sign on Fremont Boulevard was knocked over in a single-car collision Wednesday morning. The Seaside Police Department says a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the sign. The car was stuck with its front half suspended on top of...
Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River
SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
KSBW.com
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Central Coast overnight
SALINAS, Calif. — Most of the Central Coast falls under a hard freeze warning or a frost advisory, brought by cold overnight temperatures, starting at midnight. The frost advisory was issued for large swaths of the bay area, and the majority of Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties. Coastal regions were not listed. The advisory was issued as temperatures of 35 degrees or colder are predicted, according to the NWS.
benitolink.com
National Weather Service issues frost advisory
The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Nov. 10 from Midnight until 9 a.m. The release said if temperatures fall below 35 degrees, frost could form and could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation. It added it is advised to protect such vegetation. Areas affected include Hollislter Valley, Northern Salinas...
CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield PD arrest car hoppers connected to stolen California vehicle
A search for a second suspect involving a stolen car in Greenfield has ended with an arrest. Greenfield Police had stopped a car that was reported stolen from California. The car had a stolen license plate on it with multiple other plates in the vehicle. Police noted that from the investigation it was clear the occupants were car hoppers, as ID’s and other stolen property from multiple states was located in the vehicle.
Morgan Hill Times
Voters speak up on Monterey Road, distribution centers in Morgan Hill
In what supporters say is a dual win for the voice of the people, two local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot for the City of Morgan Hill hold a commanding lead in the vote count, according to unofficial results. Yes on Measure A, which prohibits “buildings with characteristics that...
Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV
SAN JOSE – A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.There are no further details at this time.
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
Comments / 0