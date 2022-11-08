ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

sanbenito.com

Water service continues after vehicle crash damages Hollister plant

A vehicle accident over the weekend disrupted electrical power to the West Hills Water Treatment Plant, but authorities say there will be no major impact on water service. The crash occurred Nov. 5 on Union Road in Hollister when a vehicle collided with a utility pole near the water plant, according to Shawn Novack of the San Benito County Water District.
HOLLISTER, CA
losgatan.com

Residents get crash-course on what to do during an earthquake

Local residents went through a dry-run of how to react to a natural disaster, Saturday, when they were hit with a 7.2 magnitude “earthquake.” The imaginary calamity was organized by the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Community Emergency Response Team. The participants were dealing with a faux-quake 100 times more...
LOS GATOS, CA
KSBW.com

Broken gas line shuts down Freedom Blvd. in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The northbound lane of Freedom Boulevard in Watsonville was shut down on Wednesday after a gas line was severed. The severed line was near Davis Avenue. The Watsonville Fire Department responded to the scene and assessed that there was no immediate danger to nearby residents and...
WATSONVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service.  A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation.  Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus

A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported

LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit. There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued. CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it The post CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Car crash knocks over Monterey sign

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Monterey welcome sign on Fremont Boulevard was knocked over in a single-car collision Wednesday morning. The Seaside Police Department says a 19-year-old driver lost control of the car and ran into the sign. The car was stuck with its front half suspended on top of...
SEASIDE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless man rescued from storm-swollen Guadalupe River

SAN JOSE -- Fast-moving, rising waters trapped a San Jose homeless man, flooding his makeshift home along the Guadalupe River Tuesday morning.San Jose Fire rescue crews brought a long ladder to save Roger Gantzert after rushing waters flooded his two-story wooden structure."That was quick!" said Gantzert. "It happened so fast! I couldn't get out!"Gantzert built his makeshift home six months ago right on the river. He has been living there ever since.He said he was trapped inside for five hours as waters kept rising as high as three feet."Water moves fast!" said Gantzert. "That's a lot of water!"South Bay Clean...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Central Coast overnight

SALINAS, Calif. — Most of the Central Coast falls under a hard freeze warning or a frost advisory, brought by cold overnight temperatures, starting at midnight. The frost advisory was issued for large swaths of the bay area, and the majority of Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties. Coastal regions were not listed. The advisory was issued as temperatures of 35 degrees or colder are predicted, according to the NWS.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues frost advisory

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory for Nov. 10 from Midnight until 9 a.m. The release said if temperatures fall below 35 degrees, frost could form and could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation. It added it is advised to protect such vegetation. Areas affected include Hollislter Valley, Northern Salinas...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield PD arrest car hoppers connected to stolen California vehicle

A search for a second suspect involving a stolen car in Greenfield has ended with an arrest. Greenfield Police had stopped a car that was reported stolen from California. The car had a stolen license plate on it with multiple other plates in the vehicle. Police noted that from the investigation it was clear the occupants were car hoppers, as ID’s and other stolen property from multiple states was located in the vehicle.
GREENFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed following San Jose collision with SUV

SAN JOSE –  A motorcyclist died Thursday afternoon from injuries suffered in a collision with a sport-utility vehicle in south San Jose.A San Jose Police Department spokesperson said the collision occurred at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue. The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The SUV driver remained on the scene.San Jose police said the incident was the 57th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year and the person who died the 59th victim killed in a traffic accident in 2022.There are no further details at this time.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

