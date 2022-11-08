A pre-squall sprint from Connecticut to Jersey aboard an MJM 4 proves that comfort and speed can live in harmony. A last-minute request from Dan Harding, editor-in-chief of Power & Motoryacht magazine, recently found me rolling around on the ground with pit bulls in Norwalk, Connecticut. It was the dying hour of the last day of the Norwalk Boat Show and walking the grounds, I chanced upon a PAWS adoption booth, and well, I’m a sucker for dogs. As two muscular pits bounded around me and play snapped their jaws at one another, my eyes drifted to the end of the nearest dock toward another athletic beast, the MJM 4 I’d be taking south to Jersey City that evening.

