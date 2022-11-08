Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull calls on residents to help prep for Hurricane Nicole remnants Friday
TRUMBULL — The town has asked residents to help prepare for the arrival of what remains of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches Connecticut on Friday. “Working together, we can better prepare for the storm's impacts,” officials said in a statement Wednesday. Connecticut and surrounding states are expected to...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
sheltonherald.com
New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley
SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
Tropical Storm Nicole impacts flights in and out of Connecticut
Avelo Airlines and Bradley International Airport are canceling certain flights ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the coast of Florida as a hurricane on Thursday morning.
East Fishkill PD Warns of Traffic Delays For Commuters
Be mindful if you're out on the roads later and plan ahead. We are getting into a very busy time of year in the Hudson Valley. Everyone is back to school, activities are in full swing and unfortunately it gets dark very early now. With all of that and more going on, it's an important reminder for everyone to leave extra time when going places.
Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park
Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?
Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?
The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
powerandmotoryacht.com
Tested: MJM 4
A pre-squall sprint from Connecticut to Jersey aboard an MJM 4 proves that comfort and speed can live in harmony. A last-minute request from Dan Harding, editor-in-chief of Power & Motoryacht magazine, recently found me rolling around on the ground with pit bulls in Norwalk, Connecticut. It was the dying hour of the last day of the Norwalk Boat Show and walking the grounds, I chanced upon a PAWS adoption booth, and well, I’m a sucker for dogs. As two muscular pits bounded around me and play snapped their jaws at one another, my eyes drifted to the end of the nearest dock toward another athletic beast, the MJM 4 I’d be taking south to Jersey City that evening.
New York Man Nearly Kills Stranger After Using Bathroom In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man nearly killed a stranger after the stranger allowed him to use his bathroom. Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan recently announced that 22-year-old Brian Scott of Wurtsboro, New York was sentenced before the Sullivan County Court to 15 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.
Eyewitness News
Travel impacts increase as Tropical Storm Nicole moves up east coast
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning along the Florida coast. Heavy rain, strong winds, and large waves were expected for millions of people on the east coast over coming days. Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Slifer shared an update on the storm:. Although the...
TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed
Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
10 Places Not to Move To In Connecticut: YouTuber Hot Takes
I have only lived in this section of the United States for four years and just now starting to get used to my surroundings. I have no real complaints at all, as a matter of fact, I love this area and am super happy that I moved here. We found...
Lawsuit filed over fence that separates public beach from private beach in Connecticut
OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a question over a fence that goes between a public beach and a private beach in Old Lyme. Sound View Beach is a public beach and on the other side of a fence is a private beach, the Miami Beach Association. Some say the fence that is up should […]
Knock Knock, Who’s There? No One: An Entire Abandoned Connecticut Neighborhood
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We found a YouTube video of a guy who discovered an entire neighborhood abandoned somewhere in Connecticut. He doesn't reveal where this place is and I don't blame him, because for one thing he is trespassing, and for another, no one wants anyone to get hurt, plus he had the exclusive. Our hero is YouTuber, Imaginary Friends Adventure Club and he found a pretty interesting, and somewhat creepy abandoned neighborhood.
Woman Killed After Car Leaves Roadway, Crashes Into Pole, Trees In Town Of Clinton
A woman was killed after her 2012 Subaru Forester left the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees in Hudson Valley. The crash occurred in Dutchess County around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the town of Clinton, on Slate Quarry Road. An initial investigation determined Lisa M....
westchesterfamily.com
Holiday Train Shows in Westchester
The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
Waterbury Police Department Will Buy Your Unwanted Firearms This Saturday
The Waterbury Police Department is looking to buy any unwanted guns out there. According to a recent Facebook post, the Gun Buyback Program is for any Connecticut resident and is happening this Saturday, November 12th from 10 am to 1 pm at the Waterbury Police Training Center, 240 Bank Street in Waterbury.
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0