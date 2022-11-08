ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Eyewitness News

Connecticut shoreline preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will arrive in Connecticut in about 24 hours. As the storm approaches, cities and towns along the shoreline are already taking precaution, including Milford. The big concern for Tropical Storm Nicole is not only the potential for flooding in poor...
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull calls on residents to help prep for Hurricane Nicole remnants Friday

TRUMBULL — The town has asked residents to help prepare for the arrival of what remains of Hurricane Nicole when it reaches Connecticut on Friday. “Working together, we can better prepare for the storm's impacts,” officials said in a statement Wednesday. Connecticut and surrounding states are expected to...
TRUMBULL, CT
sheltonherald.com

New exit numbers planned for Route 8 from Bridgeport to the Valley

SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation. The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement. “The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
101.5 WPDH

East Fishkill PD Warns of Traffic Delays For Commuters

Be mindful if you're out on the roads later and plan ahead. We are getting into a very busy time of year in the Hudson Valley. Everyone is back to school, activities are in full swing and unfortunately it gets dark very early now. With all of that and more going on, it's an important reminder for everyone to leave extra time when going places.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Which Lake in Connecticut is Truly the Cleanest?

The drought of 2022 did a number on our lakes and ponds in Connecticut. I noticed a nice layer of scum on most bodies of water throughout the heat of July and August. Little roadside runoff ponds drained out in the heat until there was nothing left but a trickle of black mud. Did any lake survive 2022 with its natural beauty intact?
CONNECTICUT STATE
powerandmotoryacht.com

Tested: MJM 4

A pre-squall sprint from Connecticut to Jersey aboard an MJM 4 proves that comfort and speed can live in harmony. A last-minute request from Dan Harding, editor-in-chief of Power & Motoryacht magazine, recently found me rolling around on the ground with pit bulls in Norwalk, Connecticut. It was the dying hour of the last day of the Norwalk Boat Show and walking the grounds, I chanced upon a PAWS adoption booth, and well, I’m a sucker for dogs. As two muscular pits bounded around me and play snapped their jaws at one another, my eyes drifted to the end of the nearest dock toward another athletic beast, the MJM 4 I’d be taking south to Jersey City that evening.
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

Travel impacts increase as Tropical Storm Nicole moves up east coast

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning along the Florida coast. Heavy rain, strong winds, and large waves were expected for millions of people on the east coast over coming days. Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Slifer shared an update on the storm:. Although the...
FLORIDA STATE
i95 ROCK

TV Report About Danbury Circus Hilariously Over-Analyzed

Marcy Jones of WFSB caught up with a Circus Ring Leader named Steve. She was doing a live report from Danbury, CT about the circus being in town. Marcy could not hold back her adoration for Steve’s eyebrows. Jones said: “You have better eyebrows than me, I’m so jealous.” Steve responded by saying: “Well, they make them of the show.”
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Knock Knock, Who’s There? No One: An Entire Abandoned Connecticut Neighborhood

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We found a YouTube video of a guy who discovered an entire neighborhood abandoned somewhere in Connecticut. He doesn't reveal where this place is and I don't blame him, because for one thing he is trespassing, and for another, no one wants anyone to get hurt, plus he had the exclusive. Our hero is YouTuber, Imaginary Friends Adventure Club and he found a pretty interesting, and somewhat creepy abandoned neighborhood.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westchesterfamily.com

Holiday Train Shows in Westchester

The magic of the holidays is right around the corner. One of our favorite ways to kick-off the season is by enjoying one of the many holiday train shows in Westchester. Tickets are on sale now for these experiences, which includes a chance to see the magic of these illuminated trains, along with dazzling lights and music.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Brookfield, CT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

