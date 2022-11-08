Read full article on original website
Man charged in juvenile case
A Ruston man was arrested Monday after he allegedly engaged in sexual relations with a runaway juvenile. Jerald Harris, 41, was arrested Monday night after an investigation revealed he allegedly encountered two juvenile runaways and had sexual relations with one. Harris was arrested based on statements of the two runaways and other witnesses,
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
West Monroe Police identifies suspect in recent burglaries; suspect in custody
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On November 10, 2022, West Monroe Police identified a suspect in reference to a string of burglaries in West Monroe, La. The suspect is being held in another parish on unrelated charges and arrest warrants have been obtained for him. Multiple […]
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting where one person was killed Monday night. According to Deputy James Mardis, Nathaniel Gregory Church, 33, of Collinston, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the Stop n Save gas station in Bastrop. Deputies believe Church was driving the vehicle when he and a female passenger were shot.
Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges.
Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects
STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
Pregnant woman killed in shooting
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday. According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
Monroe Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash; victims seriously injured
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1 AM, Monroe Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on South College and Owl Street in Monroe, La. According to police, two pedestrian victims were seriously injured. If anyone has any information about the crash, call […]
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone […]
Warren arrest report for October 31-November 7, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. John W. Turner 3rd / West Monroe, LA / DOB 7-16-23 / Agg-Assault on 10-31-22 J.J. Hampton / 1121 S Martin St., Warren,...
Student caught with gun on campus
A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
Woman booked for burglarizing home
A woman was arrested for burglary Friday night after a brief investigation by Ruston police. Officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence regarding a burglary Friday night. The victim stated he left his residence for a few hours and when he returned, the front door was open and his television was missing.
Man killed in Minden motel shooting
MINDEN, La. - A man has died after a shooting broke out at a Minden motel late Saturday night. According to Minden Police, the man was taken to Minden Medical Center, where he was stabilized, and then transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he later died. Police said this...
El Dorado School District receives its new Concealed Weapons Detection System
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District began implementing a new weapons detection system on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Superintendent Jim Tucker presented the Open Gate Concealed Weapons Detection system after a careful evaluation of several options. “The state of the country right now and active shooter situations, we want to take […]
Republican Dianne Hammond elected as Alderman for Ward 4, Position 2 of El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Dianne Hammond (R) elected as Alderman for Ward 4, Position 2 of El Dorado.
Rison woman killed in Friday night car accident on Hwy 63
According to the Arkansas State Police, 59-year-old Leshia Sowheaver was the lone fatality in a wreck which occurred on US Highway 63 north of Warren Friday evening. In an update to our previous reporting of the accident, Saline River Chronicle has learned that the wreck happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday night just south of the Saline River Bridge on Highway 63. A 2006 Toyota Sienna was being driven by 60-year-old Doyle Sowheaver of Rison northbound with four passengers in the car. The Toyota failed to stay in the northbound lane while negotiating a curve. It struck a 2022 Volkswagen Atlas in the southbound lane head-on.
