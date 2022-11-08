Read full article on original website
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says ‘Supernatural’ Faces May Appear in Season 1 Finale
When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.
'No Country For Old Men' Review: Anton Chigurh Is Relentlessly Terrifying
It’s hard to believe that just fifteen years ago the Coen Brothers revolutionized the modern Western with their 2007 film, No Country for Old Men. Widely considered by many to be the Coen brothers' best film, it would go on to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 80th Academy Awards. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Cormac McCarthy, a Vietnam veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon $2 million, he’s pursued by an assassin (Javier Bardem) who’s hired to retrieve the fortune while a retiring sheriff, played by Tommy Lee Jones, attempts to track them both down. The film also stars Woody Harrelson, Kelly Macdonald, and Stephen Root.
'Tulsa King' Showrunner Says Audiences Will See a New Side to Sylvester Stallone
It's no surprise Sylvester Stallone was able to win hearts across the world as hard-on-his-luck boxer Rocky back in 1976. The role, which resonated with so many for its universal theme of maintaining hope in times of infinite darkness went on to secure him international acclaim and true legend status. Stallone's real-life rags-to-riches story made Rocky all the more compelling. In 2018, the Italian Stallion closed the door on one of his most definitive roles to date with one final reprisal of the legendary character in the sequel to Rocky spin-off film Creed, which stars Michael B. Jordan as the son of Rocky's best friend Apollo Creed. Now, audiences are gearing up to see a new side to the Hollywood legend as Mafia mogul Dwight Manfredi, in Tulsa King.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.
Does Killmonger Come Back in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more than lives up to its name, acting as both a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and as an expansion of the world revealed in the first Black Panther movie. Naturally, it means that many of the characters who appeared in the first film would return for the sequel. One of those characters not only makes a return—even though he's dead—but winds up tying into the overarching narrative in a clever way. That character? None other than Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan).
Here's Who Bill Skarsgård Plays in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Ahead of the highly anticipated return of John Wick next spring, director Chad Stahelski is giving viewers some insight into the roles of some franchise newcomers. He sat down recently with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for a wide-ranging chat about John Wick 4, which sees Keanu Reeves facing new foes in his path to finally defeating the High Table, and they got on the topic of three actors - Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, and Shamier Anderson. During the interview, he gave a slight peak at what to expect from their characters in the upcoming sequel and how they play into the larger story.
How Did T'Challa Die?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the whole cast and crew of 2018’s Black Panther are responsible for the movie’s explosive success, star Chadwick Boseman helped to turn King T’Challa into one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, after Boseman died after a battle with cancer, we were all left wondering if Wakanda could survive without its king. Instead of recasting the part or removing King T’Challa from the picture, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever deals with Boseman’s death in-universe. That’s because King T’Challa also dies in the MCU, and in a similar fashion to the star that helped build the iconic character.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally
Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.
Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas-led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'
When it was announced that the John Wick universe was getting expanded with movies and TV series, one question fans often asked was who we could expect to see in future installments of the hitmen-world franchise. Considering the cast of characters we’ve met in the Keanu Reeves-led trilogy, it seemed like a safe bet to think that Ian McShane (American Gods) would eventually reprise his role as the Continental Hotel manager Winston. Well, now it is official: McShane is coming back for Ballerina.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Was "A Trailblazer" When It Came to Creating Wakanda and King T'Challa
Putting together a whole world in order to bring a movie to life is no easy task. That job is even more difficult when the movie is not even getting made, and an actor is forced to come up with their character’s background mostly on their own. When the late Chadwick Boseman was hired to play Prince T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War, Marvel wasn’t 100% sure if Black Panther was going to happen – and that means Boseman had to advocate for a lot of elements of a movie that could fall through. That’s what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler reveals in an interview to The Official Black Panther Podcast.
New 'John Wick 4' Promo Teases That "There Isn't Much Time Left"
It looks like a new John Wick 4 trailer may be on the horizon if the franchise's ominous new promo is any indication. This morning, the official John Wick social media accounts and Collider shared a video of a tipped-over hourglass that is slowly counting down to something. Additionally, the promo featured a number to text with the urgent message that "there isn't much time left." So what exactly happens when you text that number?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Explores Loss and Legacy in One of the MCU’s Best Phase 4 Films
Even though he was only in four Marvel films, Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa felt integral to the MCU following his introduction in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. When Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) threw him off a waterfall during a ritualistic fight in Black Panther and when Thanos snapped him out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, we knew that even those films were positing the idea that the king of Wakanda might be gone, it was impossible to imagine that this universe would continue without its Black Panther.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' Trailer Highlights Sinister Encounter With a Chimera
It’s been a while since we’ve last heard of the highly anticipated Guillermo Del Toro version of Pinocchio. Now, however, with less than a month until the movie premieres on Netflix, it’s time to get hyped up with a new trailer that provides a better look into this darker version of the classic story. With this new footage, the contrast with the 2022 Disney+ version of the same story gets even more evident and suggests that the Academy Award-winning director is interested in other aspects of the fairy tale.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Wick in 'Ballerina' Spinoff [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal that Keanu Reeves is currently in Prague and set to reprise his role as John Wick in the John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas. This exciting report comes on the heels of the announcement that the Ballerina film will also see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel. It is not yet clear if Reeves' reprisal will be a cameo, or if he will have a larger part in the overarching plot of Ballerina.
Horror Anthologies to Watch After 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'
This Halloween saw the debut of an all-new horror anthology in the form of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. True to its name, the eight-part series featured a collection of macabre tales from a variety of directors, with del Toro serving as the overarching host. The anthology has been well received due to the variety of the stories involved and how it ties into del Toro's penchant for exploring the real horrors of the world. The fact that it led up to Halloween just happened to be the icing on top of the cake. While Cabinet of Curiosities has yet to receive a series renewal, there are plenty of other horror anthologies that fans can check out. Here's just a selection of sinister series that are up horror fans' alley.
New 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Showcases Paris and Tons of Action
As every John Wick fan knows, 2023 will be a great year for the franchise. Even though we have no official release date for the upcoming prequel series The Continental and spin-off movie Ballerina, a 2023 to 2024 release window seems reasonable for both since they are well into production. What we do know for sure is that John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming in late March of next year, and we finally have a new trailer that gives us a better sense of how the new installment of the gun-fu franchise will play out.
